The Price Is Right has seen plenty of surprises during its lengthy tenure. One of those surprises was when contestant Cynthia Azevedo correctly guessed the price of a sofa, walking away with $1 million in the process. Another would be 84-year-old Margaret, who won a car by sinking a hole-in-one with a skill that pro golfers would envy. But not every moment is a major success, as some contestants can attest. And one of the most embarrassing moments concerned a prize the winner couldn't use.

Danielle Perez was a contestant on The Price Is Right in May 2015, and according to her, it was a dream come true — she'd never thought she'd actually get a chance to participate on the game show. “I was the first name called and put my hands up and just rolled down the little ramp, like 'Okay, this is happening, this is incredible,'" Perez told People following the episode. She participated in the "Showcase Showdown," where contestants must guess the exact price (or as close as they can get) of the prizes in said showcases. When it was Perez's turn to play "Showcase Showdown," the prizes in the showcase included a sauna and a treadmill. This created an issue since Perez was wheelchair-bound and couldn't actually use the treadmill.

Danielle Perez Had a Great Sense of Humor About Winning a Treadmill

The reaction to Perez's prize speaks volumes; when the treadmill is announced, you can almost feel the unease gathering on the other end of the camera. According to Perez, there actually was a bit of a pause from the audience. "It’s funny though, they edited out a little bit. When they revealed the prizes the audience hesitated... There was a feeling of, 'Oh no, they’re not really serious. They’re not gonna do this, they’re not gonna put this woman through this.'" Despite this, Perez not only won her challenge but took it in stride; as a comedian, she was able to use the story as material in her comedy act while also sharing some posts on Twitter about the experience. She even expressed her desire for host Drew Carey to potentially sign the treadmill.

Shortly afterward, Perez would win an even better prize when she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host Jimmy Kimmel awarded her with an all-expenses paid Royal Caribbean cruise, and he did so in The Price Is Right style by asking her to guess the price on a jar of peanut butter. But when talk turned to the treadmill, Perez admitted that she was so focused on winning that the actual prize didn't register until the end. "I was so focused on cash and prizes ... You just wanna win. You want to win so bad."

Beyond ‘The Price Is Right,’ Danielle Perez Had a Robust Comedy Career

Image via ABC

After her appearance on The Price Is Right, Danielle Perez has continued to have a strong comedy career. In addition to showing up on the MTV series Decoded and Curb Your Enthusiasm, she even transitioned to film with a voice role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where she plays Charlotte Webb aka Sun-Spider, a spider-hero who utilizes a transforming wheelchair. Perez was also part of the cast for the 2020 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. True to its name, the Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase is meant to showcase underrepresented voices in comedy, which gave Perez a larger stage to show off her comedic talents. Even better: the Showcase is hosted by CBS — the same network that hosts The Price Is Right! Suffice it to say, this was truly a full-circle moment for Perez.

The Price Is Right has been on the air for decades, and during that time it's seen some truly embarrassing moments — including some showcases that feel wildly impractical. In the case of Danielle Perez, she just happened to have some truly unlucky timing. But she not only won the prize, she also managed to turn what could have been an embarrassing moment into a second act for her career, including a stint on the same network where the snafu happened. One can only hope that this is the only time someone wins a prize that they can't use.