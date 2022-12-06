Fan favorite cult-horror director Ryûhei Kitamura is returning to the genre! His latest film, The Price We Pay starring Stephen Dorff and Emilie Hirsch, has been delighting fans this past year at horror film festivals, and now it is finally coming to wider audiences. It has been announced that The Price We Pay will be playing in select theaters starting on January 13 and will be available on VOD on January 10.

The Price We Pay stars Dorff and Hirsch as a pair of criminals who attempt to rob a pawn shop. After the job gets botched, the pair and their new hostage (Gigi Zumbado) hide out on a remote farm until the heat on them dies down. But, soon learn that something sinister is living on the farm. A poster released today teases that sinister threat, as a man wielding a scythe can be seen.

Kitamura is a beloved filmmaker among the cult-horror fan community. Specifically his American directorial debut The Midnight Meat Train is popular with the group. His other works include films like No One Lives, Godzilla: Final Wars, and Nightmare Cinema. The Price We Pay’s writer, Christopher Jolley, also has some experience in the genre with past works like Whisper, Remember Me, and Virus of the Dead.

RELATED: 'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Dorff is best known for his roles in hit films like Blade and Immortals as well as series like True Detective, while Hirsch is also known for his roles in fan-favorite movies like Speed Racer and critically beloved films like Into the Wild. Joining Dorff, Hirsch, and Zumbado in the film are Tyler Sanders, Erika Ervin, Jesse Kinser, Sabina Mach, and Vernon Wells. Producers on the upcoming film include Mark Andrews, Jessica Bennett, Robert Dean, Stephanie Denton, Bill Kelman, Todd Lundbohm, and Andre Relis. Christina Lundbohm, Mari Muscio, Sherri Olson, Gerry Pass, and Shelley Stolaroff Segal serve as executive producers.

The Price We Pay comes to select theaters on January 13 and VOD on January 10. Check out the poster and full plot synopsis below: