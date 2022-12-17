Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.

The new film comes from the director of Midnight Meat Train, and stars Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff. The film follows Grace, a woman who is taken hostage by a band of thieves after an intense holdup at a pawnshop. The group of thieves and their hostage will attempt to take refuge in a remote farmhouse late in the night. But instead of finding a place to sleep, they discover instead a secluded dungeon with disturbing evidence of sadistic violence. When the ominous "Grandfather" comes home, however, all hell will break loose, and Grace will have to gather her strength in order to escape.

The new trailer, released today, gives us an intense look at the upcoming film, showing Grace's kidnapping, and the ruthless nature of her captors. The trailer shows decrepit and lonesome landscapes of the American west paired with the dingy, factory-like setting of the torture chamber, which only intensifies the creepiness of the film. Cut into the rolling images of the landscape and of the torture chamber are images of gore and shots of gun violence. This film certainly will not be shying away from any subject matter.

Image via Lionsgate

The film is directed by Ryûhei Kitamura, who also worked on the cult favorite 2008 horror film Midnight Meat Train, a film that also did not shy away from the use of gore. The film was written by Christopher Jolley, who previously worked on such horror films as Whisper, Doll Cemetery, and Remember Me. In addition to Hirsch and Dorff, the film also stars Gigi Zumbado, Tyler Sanders, Erika Ervin, Jesse Kinser, Sabina Mach, Vernon Wells, and Tanner Zagarino.

The Price We Pay is rated R for strong horror violence, gore, and pervasive language. The film will be released to theaters on a limited basis on January 13, 2023. The film will also be released on-demand and on digital on the same day. Until then, however, you can check out the intense new trailer for the disturbing new film below.