The Princess and the Frog was Disney's return to traditional animation after a five-year hiatus following Home on the Range. Directed by the legendary duo of John Musker and Ron Clements, the film is a modern adaptation of the classic tale The Frog Prince, giving it a modern twist by setting it in 1920s New Orleans. Sadly, it didn't make as much money as Disney was hoping, and coupled with the success of Tangled, the company ceased producing 2D animated films following Winnie the Pooh.

Despite its rocky beginning, there's a lot to like about Princess and the Frog, namely its impressive collection of unforgettable characters. Thanks to its unique period and focus on jazz music, the characters all have very strong and dynamic personalities. From Princess Tiana to the evil Shadow Man, the characters in The Princess and the Frog are among Disney's most inspired.

10 Lawrence

The belligerent manservant to Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Lawrence (Peter Bartlett) comes with him to New Orleans to find a wife. The two are quickly scooped up by Dr. Facilier (Keith David), who offers Lawrence the chance to have power for once in his life. Using a magic talisman and Naveen's blood, he turns Lawrence into a copy of the Prince as part of a plan to get a fortune.

Lawrence has all the right pieces to make for a memorable secondary antagonist. His motivation is understandable enough to justify his switch while highlighting his inner selfishness and darkness. Lawrence's animation also complements this, allowing him to come across as menacing and pathetic, depending on the scenario.

9 Eudora

Tiana's (Anika Noni Rose) mother, Eudora (Oprah Winfrey), is called the best seamstress in New Orleans. Her most popular customer is Eli La Bouff (John Goodman), who is always getting new dresses for his daughter, Charlotte (Jennifer Cody). As Tiana gets older and focuses on her dreams, Eudora worries that she might lose sight of what's important.

Eudora is one of the rare cases of a living Disney mother and is one of the company's better examples. While she might pester Tiana for grandkids now and again, she is, first and foremost, concerned with her daughter's well-being. Eudora gives Tiana a good balance of moral support and motherly wisdom, quietly reminding her about what really matters in life.

8 Big Daddy La Bouff

A wealthy sugar baron, Eli "Big Daddy" La Bouff is considered New Orleans' richest and most powerful man. All things considered, he's a pretty benevolent man, and happily employs Eudora and encourages a friendship between their daughters. The people of New Orleans like him so much that he is elected king of the Mardi Gras parade for five consecutive years.

Big Daddy is a warm and jolly soul who seems pretty happy to give back to his community. When it comes to his daughter, he can be a bit of a pushover and often spoils her with gifts; fortunately, he imported some of his generous spirit onto her. Big Daddy doesn't have enough screen time to rank among Disney's best movie dads, but he has the makings of one.

7 Louis

Within the swampy waters of the bayou, Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley) practices playing the trumpet. Inspired by the jazz players on the river boats, Louis longs to get his shot to play with "the big boys." As is, people are more likely to shoot him than listen to his playing, so he joins Tiana and Naveen's quest in the hopes of being turned human by the witch Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis).

Louis is a fun source of comic relief. Along with the juxtaposition of a jazz-playing alligator, he has numerous fears - namely of hunters with guns - leading to a decent story about him finding his courage when needed. He's also probably the most expressive character in the movie, thanks to Eric Goldberg, the same animator who worked on the Genie in Aladdin.

6 Charlotte La Bouff

As Eli's only child, Charlotte La Bouff grew up in high society and was doted on ever since she was a child. She and Tiana practically grew up together and maintained a close friendship even into adulthood. When Prince Naveen comes to New Orleans, Charlotte is determined to marry him and become a princess.

Charlotte is a lovable ball of chaotic energy and extreme emotions. Though she has extreme tunnel vision due to her upbringing, she also possesses a big heart, which usually manifests around Tiana. Their friendship is one of the strongest in all of Disney: Charlotte won't hesitate to drop her ambitions if Tiana is in need. She is among Disney's most scene-stealing supporting characters, and the film brightens any time she comes on screen.

5 Mama Odie

Despite being three years shy of two hundred, Mana Odie remains as spry and energetic as ever. She lives in the middle of the bayou with her pet snake, Juju (Jim Cummings). Should anyone seek her out, she is more than happy to give them help finding what they need to solve their problems.

Mama Odie is among the best teachers in movies. She acts as the opposite of Dr. Facilier, using her magic to help others rather than swindle them and legitimately trying to steer people in the right direction. Despite her powers, she talks very casually to others, often going off on side tangents or getting distracted. She does her best to help her visitors leave as better people by encouraging them to look past what they want and instead find what they need.

4 Ray

Born to a very large family of Cajun fireflies, Ray (Jim Cummings) is a romantic at heart. He has convinced himself that the brightest star in the night sky is a firefly named Evangeline, who's also his girlfriend. When he joins Tiana and Navine's quest to turn human, he also encourages them to grow closer as a couple.

While everyone else is trying to find out what they need in life, Ray is content to be who he is. He often puts others before himself, either by giving words of encouragement or charging headfirst into danger to keep them safe. His relationship with Evangeline is also rather tender because of Ray's devotion and has a sweeter ending than anyone might've predicted.

3 Dr. Facilier

Known as the Shadow Man, Dr. Facilier works the streets of New Orleans, offering his Voodoo magic to those in need. Unfortunately, his magic often comes with an unforeseen curse. While his greater ambition is to rule New Orleans, he must also find ways to appease his "friends on the other side," who supply his powers.

Facilier has all the class, charisma, and menace of a classical Disney villain. His powers allow for many creative visuals involving illusions and shadow creatures, while his silver tongue allows him to manipulate people and talk his way out of most situations. Keith David's performance is the icing on top, playing Facilier as suave and confident, except when pushed to his limits, where he becomes fearful and enraged.

2 Naveen

The spoiled Prince of Maldonia, Naveen's life changes when his parents cut off his inheritance until he either marries or gets a job. This brings him to New Orleans to meet Charlotte, but Naveen would rather spend his time enjoying jazz music. This allows Facilier to lure him in and curse the Prince into a frog for his own ambitions.

Naveen is one of Disney's best princes, thanks to his fun-loving personality and character growth. Through his journey of turning into a frog and meeting Tiana, he learns the value of hard work and putting the needs of others before his own. He also possesses a positive disposition, looking at the bright side of life and encouraging others to do the same. Campos' lively, unpreoccupied performance gives Naveen a jolt of electrifying energy that makes him all the more memorable, turning him into one of the Mouse House's most memorable princes - and one of the few with a genuine personality.

1 Tiana

Learning to cook from her father, James (Terrence Howard), Tiana shares his dream to one day open a restaurant. After he dies in World War I, Tiana works numerous jobs to see that dream come true, but she threatens to be outbid when she comes close to achieving it. In desperation, she tries to kiss Naveen to break the curse on him, only to become a frog herself.

Tiana is one of animation's most inspiring Princesses and one of the best protagonists of Disney's Revival Era. She has a strong work ethic and knows that, in order to achieve her dream, she can't rest on her laurels. Her arc of learning to find a good work-life balance is even more relatable in today's busy day and age. Tiana is arguably the most grounded Disney Princess, a true role model and the picture of dedication. Unlike her fellow Disney Princesses, she's driven and modern, bringing the Mouse House to the 21st century.

