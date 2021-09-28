Inconceivable! McFarlane Toys has just announced a set of action figures from the beloved 1987 cult classic, The Princess Bride. Fans of the film will now be able to have fun storming the castle with their very own Fezzik, Inigo Montoya, Princess Buttercup, and Dread Pirate Roberts figures.

Adapted by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid writer William Goldman from his own novel and directed by Rob Reiner, the film was a modest box office success, but found new life on the home video market, becoming such a popular classic that the National Film Preservation Board added it to their National Film Registry in 2016.

At the heart of the film is the love story between Buttercup, played by Robin Wright, and Westley, played by Cary Elwes. Complicated by presumed death, secret pirate legacies, and a conniving Prince, Buttercup is eventually kidnapped with the help of the gentle giant Fezzik, played by Andre the Giant, and the vengeful swordsman Inigo Montoya, played by Mandy Patinkin. Westley, in the guise of the much-feared Dread Pirate Roberts, ultimately wins over Fezzik and Inigo, joining forces to rescue Buttercup from the evil Prince.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: Mandy Patinkin Shares the True Emotional Story Behind His Iconic 'The Princess Bride' Scene

With 22 moving parts, the attention to detail on the figurines is remarkable. They've even stayed true to Fezzik's impressive stature, making him a "megfig," standing about two heads higher than the rest of the seven-inch collection. The best details, though, just might be the character-specific accessories. While all include a base for posing, the Westly and Inigo figures include swords to replicate their iconic, expertly choreographed duel. Fezzik also bears his own weapons, including the "not very sportsman-like" rock he almost hits Westley with, and the unseen peanut he memorably offers as a rhyme for "I mean it."

As with most projects from McFarlane Toys, the love for the material is readily apparent, capturing the charm that has made the film so beloved in the first place. Any fan of The Princess Bride would be lucky to display these on their shelf. Arriving just in time for the Christmas season, they might just make the perfect gift for fans of all ages, whether they like the mushy stuff or not.

The Princess Bride Action Figure Collection is available to preorder here, and will arrive in stores in November. Check out more images of the figures below.

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Down

Share Share Tweet Email

Let's Discuss Fox's 2010s 'Daredevil' Reboot Trilogy That Never Happened Did you know we almost got an entire trilogy of 'Daredevil' movies from Joe Carnahan...in 2014?

Read Next