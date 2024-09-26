The Princess Bride is the movie you watch when you're feeling any kind of emotion. One of those classic kind of 80s flicks, what makes The Princess Bride so special is how the movie gives audiences a love story that everyone can enjoy. The 1987 film from Rob Reiner is based on the novel by William Goldman. It has remained a classic for fans from the start and now you can enjoy the brilliance of Reiner's film from the comfort of your own home. Our favorite love story is headed to Hulu and Disney+ (as you wish).

We follow the love story of Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her beloved Westley (Cary Elwes). Meeting each other as young people on a farm, Buttercup found herself in love with the farm boy named Westley who worked for her father. He would always respond to her with "As you wish" when she asked him to do something but when he had to go away, she feared she'd never see her Westley again. That is until she meets the Dread Pirate Roberts and the two lovers are brought together once more.

Outside of our love story is a tale of revenge from the best character around: Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). His father was killed by the six fingered man and his destiny is to take him down and avenge his dad. He is iconic and has a beautiful relationship with Fezzik (Andre the Giant). The point is that the film has a cast of characters that makes audiences fall in love.

A Perfect Sick Day Movie

Image via 20th Century Fox

The reason we even get to know Buttercup and Westley's story is because a grandfather (Peter Falk) is reading the story to his grandson (Fred Savage) when he is home sick from school. It has then made fans of this story come back to it whenever they're home sick. What better way to make yourself feel better than a love story like The Princess Bride? It is nostalgia, it is fantastical, and it is one of the best 80s movies out there. It also helps that it has Falk making fun of his grandson for not liking a love story while knowing he is...going to end up really loving this love story by the end of it.

Now you can put The Princess Bride on and experience the major of Buttercup and Westley's story on Disney+ and Hulu on October 1.

