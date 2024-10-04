Welcome back to Genovia! Adele Lim has just been named as the director of the third installment of The Princess Diaries, returning to work with Disney after a successful collaboration on Disney’s animated 2021 movie, Raya and the Last Dragon. Lim made her directorial debut with the R-rated saucy and hysterical Lionsgate Asian American comedy Joy Ride, as per an exclusive report by Deadline. The trade also has a quote from Lim expressing her absolute delight at taking the helm of a franchise that means so much to her.

As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her tole as Princess Mia Thermopolis, while Julie Andrews has been slightly cooler on the prospect of joining for a third time. Speaking in 2022, Andrews claimed it wouldn't be possible for her to take part. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now. I think it would be too late to do it now," said Andrews.

Close

When The Princess Diaries premiered in 2001, there were moderate expectations for it at the box office. However, it soon blew everyone away, becoming a huge financial success and a fan favorite, with the movie lasting through generations as parents pass on the joy of Mia's journey to the throne. The film grossed an excellent $165.3 million globally against a modest budget, marking it as a huge hit for Disney.

The success of the first film naturally paved the way for its sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which was released in 2004. While sequels often risk diminishing returns, the follow-up managed to rake in another $134.7 million globally, which marked a decent return, and it still managed to recapture some of the magic. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the royal return to Genovia.

Watch on Hulu