When it comes to modern Disney franchises, there's no film with a crown-worthy legacy quite like The Princess Diaries. The 2001 cult-classic was a pop culture phenomenon for young millennials and wannabe-royals alike. Now, the Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews starring film is coming to Hulu this month.

The Princess Diaries claimed the throne on the popular streamer on September 1. The film has already been available for fans to watch on Disney+ for years, but this beloved heir is widening her reign.

When the film was released over 20 years ago, Princess Diaries received mixed reviews. It currently holds a split 49% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this Disney fantasy fared much better with its audience score holding a fresh 68% rating. This is most likely bolstered by the film's target audience and people that grew up on this joyful coming-of-age tale. Princess Diaries was also a smash hit at the box office, making over $165 million worldwide on just a $26 million budget. This endless supply of crown jewels ensured a sequel would be made.

The Princess Diaries follows a seemingly average teenage girl named Mia that no one at school looks at twice. However, when she finds out that she's the heir to the royal throne of Genovia, Mia's life is changed forever as she lives out her ultimate princess fantasy. While Princess Diaries is obviously not for everyone, the film remains in the pop culture conversation simply due to how fun it is. It defined the early 2000s for Disney. Both feeling modern and maintaining that classic Disney wide-eyed charm multiple generations have come to love from the House of Mouse, Princess Diaries was a killer combination of old and new.

It also didn't just come off as a film for girls. Keeping with the rich animated history of its studio, this was a “fish out of water” story that everyone could enjoy. Hathaway’s Mia is a true Disney Princess and helped launch one of the most successful acting careers of our time. Hathaway’s performance is all things relatable and whimsically heightened with her chemistry with Andrews being simply divine. This would help Princess Diaries get a sequel in 2004, Royal Engagement, but the franchise has sadly remained locked up in the Disney Vault ever since.

Will There Be a ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

Certain franchise stars like Hathaway and Chris Pine have expressed interest in returning for a third installment. Princess Diaries 3 has been in the works at Disney for a couple of years now. Legacy sequels are becoming more and more common these days. That goes double for Disney. The company released Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted after a 29 and 15 year gap in 2022, so time really hasn't been a factor for them. It's been two decades since we last saw our Queen of Genovia. Hopefully, we'll see her again sooner rather than later. As fans wait for any potential news on Princess Diaries 3, you can stream The Princess Diaries, along with Royal Engagement, now on Disney+ and Hulu.