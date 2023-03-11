The Princess Diaries has been a longtime pop culture staple, quickly becoming a beloved movie filled with quotable moments, memorable characters, and iconic landmarks. Among the lavish locations from the movie and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, one that continues to stand out is protagonist Mia Thermopolis' (Anne Hathaway) school. Now, the home that served as the exterior for the school is up for sale — for a cool $8.9 million.

Originally built in 1923, the San Francisco home spans more than 4,500 square feet. It is a three-story giant with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an additional office, and an elevator. It also has a full-floor roof deck with an outdoor kitchen and stunning views of the bay. The mansion was designed by August Headman, who infused French inspiration for the original owner, Carlo Matraia. When scouting for The Princess Diaries, location manager Laurie Noll told SFGATE that finding the home was "dumb luck and perfect timing."

The Princess Diaries initially debuted in 2001 and focused on Hathaway's Mia. For much of her life thus far, Mia was an average teen almost entirely unseen by her peers. However, she still had a few important people in her life, include her mother (Caroline Goodall), her best friend Lilly (Heather Matarazzo), and Lilly's brother Michael (Robert Schwartzman). When Mia's grandmother, Genovian Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), comes to town, Mia learns she's far from average — she's a princess. Mia's life quickly changes as she navigates her newfound title.

By the time Royal Engagement rolled around a few years later, Mia has graduated from high school and accepted her role as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, the soon-to-be Queen. The sequel follows her as she heads to Genovia, where she learns that the only way she can claim the throne is if she gets married. Despite finding the notion ridiculous, Mia goes along with it. Along the way, she catches the eye of Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine), who brings his own share of complications.

A Princess Diaries 3 Is in the Works

While Royal Engagement had a fairly closed ending for Mia's arc, it still left plenty of room to further explore her story -- especially as she begins her reign as queen. Thankfully, hopes of another installment are still alive, as Disney offcially revealed that a threequel is currently in development. Since it's still in the early stages, most details are still under wraps, though it's expected to be a continuation of Mia's story. Additionally, while it's likely Hathaway would reprise her role, no casting has been officially set in stone.

