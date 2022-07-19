It’s been almost 25 years since the tragic and unexpected death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the world continues to be gripped by her story. Since that cataclysmic day, the British royal and doting mother of two has had her life examined time and time again by documentary series, films, and dramatized productions, each seeking to tell more of the story behind the woman. Today, HBO has revealed that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Princess’ passing, they’ll be releasing a new documentary project titled The Princess on August 13. The late Princess’ story will be in good hands as Ed Perkins, the Oscar nominated director behind pieces including Black Sheep and Tell Me Who I Am, stood at the helm of its production.

Under Perkins’ directorial eye, the documentary will examine the relationship between the Princess of Wales and her husband, Charles, Prince of Wales, which was famously rocked by drama, infidelity, and coverups. Through archival audio and video recordings, HBO’s latest deep dive promises to transport its viewers back to a time when Diana and Charles’ relationship was in its beginning stages. From there, it will follow the couple through their highest highs, including the birth of their sons, and their lowest lows, also focusing on the couple’s contemptuous divorce. It will also pick apart the media’s obsession with Diana and how the story surrounding her was shaped in a variety of lights - some good, some bad. Finally, audiences will learn about how that same extreme media presence led to the Princess’ tragic last moments as the paparazzi flanked her limousine attempting to get their money shot. Fast forwarding to the present day, Perkins will show just how little things have changed, with photographers still stopping at nothing to get their material.

The Princess was produced by Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man), Jonathan Chinn (LA92, Tina), and Lightbox with Vaness Tovell serving as co-producer. HBO’s Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller joined as executive producers.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

RELATED: How to Watch 'Spencer': Here's Where You Can Stream Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Biopic Right Now

With films like last year’s award circuit favorite, Spencer, still drawing in audiences to hear the story of the late Princess’ life, it’s clear that the obsession around Diana won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Learn more about where she came from, her tumultuous marriage, and her devastating death, along with its aftershocks, when The Princess airs on HBO Saturday, August 13 from 8:00-9:50 p.m. ET/PT with streaming available on HBO Max.