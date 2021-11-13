The patriarchy is taking another hit. In today’s announcements of Disney+ Day, the streamer announced a slate of films that are set to premiere on its sister platforms Star and Hulu in 2022. One of those movies is The Princess, an action movie that is coming to our screens next summer.

The movie stars Emmy-nominated Joey King and will be an irreverent story set in a fairy tale world. King plays a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. So get those Brave vibes going, because judging by the first-look photo, King is taking no BS and will give the princess dress a slight redesign that presumably helps when the time comes to chop the mercenaries’ limbs off.

King came to worldwide prominence after starring in Netflix’s hit teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth, as well as its two sequels. She’s proven herself truly eclectic by booking projects such as The Conjuring, Oz: The Great and Powerful, and Independence Day: Resurgence. She received praise for her performance in Hulu true crime limited series The Act, which she was nominated for in 2019.

RELATED: Joey King Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix Following Success of 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

First announced back in October 2020, The Princess was described as a cross between Rapunzel and 2011's Indonesian sensation The Raid. It is being helmed by Le-Van Kiet, a Vietnamese filmmaker who directed Furie, a frantic martial arts action movie that follows a ruthless mother who pulls at no stops to rescue her child after the little girl is kidnapped by a trafficking ring.

Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton co-wrote the script from The Princess. With the project, Thornton is making his feature film debut, while Lustig is taking on a feature film screenplay for the first time since 2006’s The Thirst, which starred Adam Baldwin and Jeremy Sisto.

Even though Disney announced The Princess will debut on Hulu and Star in Summer 2022, no specific date has been slated by the streamer. Check out the first image from The Princess below:

Image via Disney

'Mothering Sunday' Trailer Shows Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor as Secret Lovers 'Mothering Sunday' opens nationwide in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email