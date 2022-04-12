The film will also premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in other markets.

20th Century Studios has just announced the release date for their new film The Princess. The upcoming film is now set to be released for streaming on July 1 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., and the studio has also released a new image highlighting star Joey King.

The film tells the story of a princess who, after refusing to marry a sociopathic prince, is locked away by her father, the king. Following the failed marriage, her sociopathic suitor attempts to overtake her father's throne, and the titular princess will have to take matters into her own hands in order to protect her family and herself.

The role is certainly far removed from King's work on The Kissing Booth series, showing off her ability to play a wide array of characters. The new image, released along with the announcement of the film's streaming date, shows King wielding a sword. She is covered in blood, with her long hair braided at the sides. She is wearing a white bodice dress caked in the blood that most likely belongs to her challenger.

Along with King, the film stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo. The film is a departure from King's previous work in films such as Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series, which was based on a 2012 young adult novel. The Princess is a fantasy-action film, and judging by the newly released image, it will feature no shortage of blood and gore.

The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet, a Vietnamese-born film director who previously directed Furie, an action film. The Princess is written by Ben Lustig who previously worked on The Thirst, and Jake Thornton, who previously worked on Final Fantasy. The Princess is produced by action veteran Neal H. Moritz, who previously worked on the Fast and Furious franchise. Other producers include Toby Jaffe, who previously worked on Total Recall, and Derek Kolstad of John Wick. King serves as executive producer alongside Guy Riedel.

The Princess is currently set for release on July 1 and will be heading to Disney's streaming service Hulu in the United States, and to Star+ for their Latin American markets, as well as Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

