If you were looking for your summer feminist action hit, oh boy, do we have the trailer for you! Hulu and 20th Century Studios have dropped a teaser for their upcoming bone-crushing, atypical fairytale feature, The Princess, and it’s a refreshing punch in the face. Joey King (The Kissing Booth) stars as the titular character who finds herself to be wed to a sadistic tyrant (Dominic Cooper) who is determined to lay claim to her father’s throne. Directed by Le-Van Kiet (Furie), the filmmaker’s background in martial-arts-based productions has served him well, giving The Princess incredibly well-choreographed fight scenes.

Backed by swirling orchestral sounds, the trailer kicks off as seemingly just another fairytale story with a damsel in distress locked in a remote tower. But, this damsel is in anything but distress. As the harmony of strings fades out and Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” kicks in, we see the princess take matters into her own hands. Soon, she proves a force to be reckoned with, snapping necks and bloodying everyone her betrothed sends after her. Defiant in every way possible, try as you may, but there’s no stopping this butt-kicking woman on her way to save her family. There are also some incredible scenes of Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard) and while it’s unclear as to what part she’ll play, her character stands side-by-side with the princess, literally chopping down everyone in their way. The feature also stars Olga Kurlenko (Black Widow), who appears to be a bad guy from her speedy clip in the trailer.

Penned by the team behind Winter’s Knight and Final Fantasy, Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, the feature is bound to have a series of one-liners and well-timed comedic bits. The production team is made up of several of the biggest names in the high octane genre, including Neal H. Moritz (the Fast & Furious franchise), Tony Jaffe (Total Recall), and Derek Kolstad (John Wick). Along with starring, King will serve as an executive producer alongside Guy Riedel (Spectral).

If you're looking for a fun, anachronistic take on a princess story, then The Princess is definitely for you. Landing on Hulu on July 1, The Princess proves to push the boundaries on what a fairy tale action flick can be. Take in all the hits in the trailer and poster below:

