The story of a princess locked up in a tower is a tale as old as time. A princess is locked up, a knight in shining armor comes to save her, and they both live happily ever after. But, Hulu and 20th Century Studios' new film, The Princess, puts a spin on the old tale. This time, the locked-up princess is not some damsel in distress but a sword-wielding badass determined to fight her way to freedom.

The Princess is an upcoming fantasy action film that tells the story of a young princess who is locked away in a tower by her father after refusing to marry a sociopathic prince. Due to the failed marriage, the sociopathic suitor tries to overtake her father’s throne and now, the princess must fight to protect herself and her family. The Princess was written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton as a spec script. On October 30, 2020, 20th Century Studios bought the rights to the film. The film is directed by Le-Van Kiet and produced by Neal H. Moritz’s film production company, Original Film. Toby Jaffe and Derek Kolstad also co-produce the film alongside Moritz.

The Princess stars Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Martin Taskov, and Ivo Arakov. Excited to know more about this sword-wielding princess’ journey to freedom? From plot to streaming details, here's everything you need to know about The Princess.

Image via Hulu

Related:'We Were the Lucky Ones' Adds Joey King to Series Adaptation of Georgia Hunter's Holocaust Novel

Watch the Trailer for The Princess

Hulu and 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for The Princess on June 2, 2022. The trailer begins with a voice-over narration against a classical tune. We’re told about a magical castle where the king’s daughter has been locked away in a tower, and we meet the princess (Joey King) in chains. We are then shown the angry prince (Dominic Cooper) who confronts the king. The prince recalls a promise the king had made him; that he would hand over the princess to him in marriage. And it seems like that promise was almost fulfilled. We see the princess walk down the aisle with her father who hands her to the prince. But, just as the prince is about to place a ring on her finger, she runs off. The princess states that she is not a piece of property to be traded but of course, those around her still try to treat her as one, not knowing they are messing with the wrong princess.

The classical tune switches to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ hit song, "Bad Reputation," and we see the badass side of the princess. Still dressed in her wedding gown, she’s fighting off men armed to their teeth and like the badass princess she is, she’s victorious. We see that this princess will do anything to get her freedom and save her family and if that means running on walls or setting a soldier on fire, then so be it.

Along the line, she meets an ally who helps her get ready and fights her enemies beside her. The image of the princess running around with a sword and fighting off anyone who gets in her way is not one we commonly see and even the prince remarks that it’s “not exactly ladylike behavior” but this princess doesn’t care about what you consider ladylike behavior and will jump down many floors with a guard to get her victory. She will not stop until she’s holding the prince’s, still-beating heart.

The trailer shows us that this princess is none like we’ve seen before, and she is not afraid to get her hands dirty to protect her freedom.

What Is The Princess About?

Image via Hulu

The official synopsis of The Princess from 20th Century Studios reads:

“When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.”

The Princess isn’t like any other royal romantic story we’ve seen before. We’ll follow the princess’ adventures as she fights off men twice her size, armed with swords, all to ensure her freedom isn’t trampled upon.

The Princess will be released on July 1, 2022.

Where Can You Stream The Princess?

Image via Disney

The Princess will be released exclusively on Hulu on July 1, 2022. If you don’t have Hulu, don’t fret. You can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $6.99 per month or Hulu (without ads) at $12.99 per month.

Related:Joey King Teases Footage From the 'Uglies' Movie: "It Made My Heart Skip a Beat"

Who’s In The Cast and Crew of The Princess?

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

The Princess features a talented cast with awards to their names. Joey King stars as the titular princess. You might recognize King from her role in the 2010 family comedy film, Ramona and Beezus where she starred as Ramona alongside Selena Gomez who played her sister, Beezus. King is also known for her starring role as Elle Evans in the Netflix trilogy, The Kissing Booth where she stars alongside Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

The film also stars Dominic Cooper who is known for his role as Jesse Custer on AMC’s supernatural horror drama, Preacher, and his role as a young Howard Stark in the 2011 Marvel movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. Cooper also played Sky in the 2008 musical, Mamma Mia and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Olga Kurylenko, who is best known for her role as the Taskmaster in the 2021 Marvel film, Black Widow, also stars in the movie. Kurylenko is also known for her role as a Bond girl Camille Montes in the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace (2008). Veronica Ngo also stars in The Princess. You might recognize Ngo from her role as Quynh in Netflix’s 2020 superhero film, The Old Guard.

The Princess is also backed by a talented crew. The film was written by Ben Lustig (The Thirst) and Jake Thornton (Final Fantasy). The film is directed by Le-Van Kiet, who also directed the 2019 action film, Furie. Toby Jaffe, who worked on Total Recall produced the film alongside Derek Kolstad (John Wick).