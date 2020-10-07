‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ First Images Reveal a Princess Whom Has Switched (Again)

In the pantheon of “sequel subtitles,” I’m not sure I’ve heard a better recent one than The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The upcoming 2020 sequel to the 2018 Netflix Christmas hit knows what we want — switch the princess again! — and promises it to us, in as blunt terms as possible. If you’re ready to get your switch on (and I ain’t talkin’ Nintendo), check out the first images and release date for The Princess Switch: Switched Again below.

Vanessa Hudgens is back as both Duchess Margaret Delacourt and our newly appointed princess Stacy DeNovo. But this time, there’s a third double (a triple?) here to cause trouble: The Duchess’ party-loving cousin, Fiona, and she is absolutely also played by Hudgens. What kind of shenanigans will they get into? How will this affect their matters of the heart? And most importantly — how comfortable will I feel dozing off eating a Christmas cookie on the couch in front of this sure-to-be-sparkly piece of comfort food?

The Princess Switch: Switched Again comes to Netflix November 19. Check out the first images and official synopsis below. For more of Netflix’s stocking stuffings, here’s the best comedies you can stream right now.