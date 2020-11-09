‘The Princess Switch’ Sequel Trailer: Three Vanessa Hudgens in One Netflix Christmas Movie?!

The trailer for the sequel to Netflix’s The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, is here. It was only a matter of time before we got the very cheerful, season-appropriate trailer, which stars Vanessa Hudgens, after new images from the movie were released back in October. Hudgens has been making a killing in the Netflix holiday movie department so far, starring in the first Princess Switch movie in 2018 and The Knight Before Christmas in 2019.

When it comes to the trailer for The Princess Switch: Switched Again, there’s a lot of material to absorb here. As the title subtly (just kidding) implies, lookalike heroines Stacy de Novo and Lady Margaret (both roles played by Hudgens) will reunite for Margaret’s coronation ceremony. This time around, the twins will switch so Margaret can try to rekindle her romance with Kevin (Nick Sagar) after their attempts at long-distance failed. And, if things weren’t twisty enough, a third lookalike will be thrown in the mix: Lady Fiona Pembroke (also Hudgens), Margaret’s feisty cousin who is dead set on taking the crown for herself. Oh, and to make this sequel all even more bananas, another suitor is introduced (Lachlan Nieboer) and, yes, he is probably going to try and steal Margaret away from Nick. Love triangles! A surprise triplet! Christmas cheer! The Princess Switch: Switched Again is not holding back with its plots twists and to this, I say, “Bring. On. The. Festive. Hijinks.”

The Princess Switch arrives on Netflix on November 19 (and a third Princess Switch movie is coming in 2021). You can watch the official trailer below. For more, check out all of the holiday-themed movies and TV shows coming to Netflix through December.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Princess Switch: Switched Again:

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.