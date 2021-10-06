Netflix continues to reign as king of holiday streaming service content, and this year’s offerings are no exception. The service just released a first look at The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the third film in the Vanessa Hudgens-led series set to debut this November. And while we’ve hardly even begun the Halloween season, the streamer is already prepping us to cozy up with a wild, new adventure.

The newly announced title seems to be a sly reference to 1984’s Romancing the Stone, if the film’s plot is any indication: when a priceless royal relic is stolen from under the nose of its keepers, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Hudgens) must enlist the help of Margaret’s ambitious lookalike cousin, Fiona... also played by Hudgens.

In a plot that would make The Parent Trap’s twins dizzy, Fiona recruits a mysterious man from her past (Remy Hii) to assist her in her heist, ending in an unexpected switch and the perfect Christmas romance — because what would a Princess Switch movie be without it?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Billie Eilish to Play Sally in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Concert

Three new images give no hint to what kind of heist Fiona may find herself in, but does showcase Hudgens’s range as three visually similar but fantastically different characters — including one sporting a blonde wig and a pair of boots even Miranda Priestly would envy. The film, as ever with Netflix’s holiday offerings, is appropriately decked out for Christmas, with more than enough mistletoe to go around.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is directed by Mike Rohl, with a script from Robin Bernheim Burger, based on characters created by Burger and Megan Metzger. Hudgens produces the film alongside Brad Krevoy, with Burger and Rohl serving as executive producers alongside Katrina Stagner, Steve Berman, Brian Donovan, AJ Riach, Amanda Phillips, and Eric Jarboe.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 18. Check out more first-look images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: 'A Castle for Christmas': First Netflix Images Reveal Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes Cozying Up

Share Share Tweet Email

Rami Malek on ‘No Time to Die’ and Why James Bond Is the Greatest Franchise in the History of Cinema He also reveals if Elliot from ‘Mr. Robot’ and his character in ‘No Time to Die’ have any similarities.

Read Next