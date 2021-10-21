If you’re a fan of The Princess Switch film series, you’ll hardly be surprised at the fact that the newest installment of the Christmas movies has star Vanessa Hudgens once again playing multiple roles for our entertainment. In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Queen Margaret (Hudgens), Princess Stacy (Hudgens again), and their cousin Fiona (well, duh) team up to solve the mystery of who might have stolen a precious relic.

In the trailer released by Netflix today, it is revealed that Queen Margaret has decided to host an international Christmas festival, and the most special “guest” is the Star of Peace, a priceless work of art brought all the way from the Vatican. Tensions get high when the Star gets stolen from a high-security vault, and there are no leads to find it.

The Princess Switch was first released on Netflix in 2018. A sequel, titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again premiered in time for the holidays in 2020. Now, the tradition will continue and we hope it keeps on going to the point where we see a world populated exclusively by Hudgens look-alikes.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is directed by Mike Rohl, who also directed the two previous films. The script is from Robin Bernheim, who has a long history of writing Christmas feature films. Aside from Hudgens three times, the cast also features Remy Hill, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, and Will Kemp.

Netflix premieres The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star on November 18. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

You can read a short synopsis here:

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

