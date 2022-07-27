HBO just released the trailer and poster today for its upcoming Princess Diana documentary The Princess with Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins (Black Sheep) directing. The film will premiere on the premium cable channel on August 13, which comes shortly before the 25th anniversary of her tragic death.

The Princess trailer gives viewers a peak into some archival footage such as old interviews and newsreels used in the doc to help recount moments in Diana’s highly publicized life. “Intensely emotional, ‘The Princess’ is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight,” the logline for the documentary says. The documentary is supposed to examine the tumultuous relationship between the Princess and her husband, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. Their relationship, which was tabloid fodder for decades even after their very public divorce and her fatal 1997 car accident in Paris, is brought to the forefront.

Dubbed "The People's Princess," Princess Diana was a source of fascination for many. Many saw her as breaking through the stuffy, old-fashioned institution that is the British monarchy and injecting some much needed fresh air and modernity into the whole affair, while some felt she needed to retreat into the shadows and play by the rules, which sat poorly with her.

Image via HBO

The documentary appears to be examining both sides of this question, pulling archival footage from all milestones of Diana's too-short life to illustrate the kind of woman she was in the eyes of England, the world, and perhaps most fatally, the media. Much is made of the frenzy, and outright fanaticism that gripped the press in their quest for a candid photo or a soundbite from Diana both during her marriage to Prince Charles, and following their highly publicized divorce.

Fascination with Diana remains strong. Netflix's presige drama series The Crown, which is an in-depth look at the British Royal family (albeit through a dramatic lens) featured the early days of Diana and Charles' courtship, with Emma Corrin taking on the role of young Diana opposite Josh O'Connor's Charles. The upcoming fifth season will see Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West take over the roles, though it's currently not known how much of their tumultuous marriage and separation will be featured.

The Princess airs from 8:00-9:50 p.m. ET/PT Saturday, August 13 on HBO, with streaming also available on HBO Max. Check out the poster and trailer below.