Scrolling through streamers aimlessly with little hope of finding something worth investing time in is a terrible feeling. But occasionally, it leads to stumbling across a diamond in the rough. Some phenomenal shows get buried. Take the 1967 science fiction gem, The Prisoner, for example. In the 60s, the series was way ahead of its time, but now modern audiences can find it on both Prime Video and AppleTV+.

The 57-year-old British sci-fi drama stars a young Patrick McGoohan as a mysterious spy, and its 17 hour-long episodes are extremely bingeable. It combines some of the most compelling elements of both television and film of both bygone eras and more contemporary tropes, which are edge-of-your-seat plot devices, like an Orwellian Big Brother dystopian prison, a James Bond-type leading man, and some psychedelic late-60s LSD-fueled take on a bizarre society that holds up remarkably well all these years later. It borrows directly from treasured shows like The Twilight Zone, The Saint, and the James Bond 007 franchise.

What Is 'The Prisoner' About?

The Prisoner feels a lot like watching 007 visiting Fantasy Island if you were in the midst of a heavy acid trip. Inspired by the late 60s zeitgeist of mind-expanding drug use, the show features a British spy known only as "Number 6" (McGoohan). When he abruptly retires without reason and quickly vies to pack and leave London, he is drugged, kidnapped, and delivered to a mysteriously idyllic hamlet known simply as The Village. While this place appears outwardly to have a resort-like vibe, it is actually a prison that a 1984-esque Big Brother closely monitors. Those who misbehave, challenge authority, or fail to conform for any reason are taken to "The Hospital" and are subjected to cruel experiments and other tests designed to drive them insane.

In each episode, a new chief administrator, "Number 2," is tasked with getting Number 6 to reveal why he left his secret agent position without explanation. They want to know if he has sensitive information that might compromise the government. They offer Number 6 his freedom, but he refuses to spill the beans regarding his departure. Instead, he spends his days and nights trying to escape the sadistic village and the dictatorial regime that runs it. The village is populated by people who have disappeared from the general population for reasons related to black ops run amuck. They either know too much about something or threaten what the government sees as national security.