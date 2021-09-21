The new footage provides deeper insights into the typical content and format of the show ahead of its premiere.

Apple TV+ has just released the first look video for Jon Stewart's highly anticipated return to television, The Problem With Jon Stewart. Featuring the longtime Daily Show host's signature blend of jokes and earnest conversations around difficult issues, the video offers a taste of what the new current events program is all about.

In contrast with the remarkably timely space race trailer, or even the self-deprecating teaser, the new footage provides deeper insights into the typical content and format of the show. The video features an array of experts discussing a range of issues, from veteran healthcare to income inequality. It also reveals a number of ways those expert opinions are featured, from in-studio panels to remote interviews. And, of course, there are tons of jokes, with Stewart lighting up in front of his studio audience as he laments, "this is what I look like now."

The landscape of current events shows has changed significantly since Stewart departed The Daily Show in 2015, with countless new competitors, many hosted by Daily Show alums. Indeed, The Problem With Jon Stewart has tapped into that new talent pool, with The Opposition with Jordan Klepper's Chelsea Devantez as head writer, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore's Lorrie Baranek as the supervising producer, and The Colbert Report's Chris McShane as co-executive producer. In addition to hosting, Stewart will executive produce, along with his longtime manager James Dixon, Richard Plepler, and showrunner Brinda Adhikari.

The series, which represents the first of the multi-year first-look deal between Apple TV+ and Stewart’s Busboy Productions, is accompanied by a companion podcast that will expand the conversations beyond the one-hour format of the show. Featuring show staff in conversation with activists, the podcast takes an even deeper dive into the issues, digging into facts and broadening the scope of the discussion. The podcast and advocacy-oriented focus of the show should help distinguish it from its competitors, though much of the appeal will likely be down to Stewart's sense of humor. "Welcome to The Problem with Jon Stewart," he summarises in the video. "We should put a comma in that."

The Problem With Jon Stewart arrives on Apple TV+ September 30, with subsequent episodes to follow every other week. The series' official podcast will also debut on Apple Podcasts on September 30, with new episodes released each week. Check out the first look video below:

