Jon Stewart hive — emerge from the shadows! The acclaimed and beloved comedian, satirist, writer, and director finally makes an appearance in the latest trailer for his new upcoming AppleTV+ series The Problem With Jon Stewart, which also reveals an official release date. To the tune of Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," Stewart dons his iconic suit once again, harkening back to better times when he hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Unfortunately, much time has passed since he left the show, and he is horrified when he looks in the mirror (although he still looks pretty damn good, if you ask me).

The Problem With Jon Stewart will return back to Stewart's area of expertise — political satire about the most important topics that plague the nation, with each episode focusing on one issue. Stewart will discuss these issues with people who impact and are impacted by the problem, and both will debate the best path forward to a solution. There will also be a companion podcast that extends the conversation from the episode and will be available the same day after each ep airs. While this may sound serious, Stewart, the cast, and creative team promise that there will still be lots of jokes.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: First 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Trailer Takes Aim at the Billionaire Space Race

The showrunner and executive producer of The Problem With Jon Stewart will be Brinda Adhikari, a veteran of CBS Evening News. Additionally, his long-time manager Jamie Dixon and EDEN Productions' Richard Plepler will also serve as executive producers. Chelsea Devantez is the head writer for the series, who has credits on Girls5eva, Bless This Mess, The Gong Show, and more.

After taking a break from entertainment, Stewart's first project in years will be a multiple-season, single-issue series as part of his overall deal with Apple TV+. Stewart left the late-night satire world back in 2015, and since then, Trevor Noah has carried on The Daily Show's legacy with aplomb. But it is terribly thrilling to see Stewart's return to television, as his graceful combination of sincerity, pathos and right-on-the-money humor has been sorely missed. Stewart hasn't been completely inactive creatively since 2015 though, as his most recent endeavor as a writer-director was 2020's Irresistible, a political comedy starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. He's also appeared as a guest several times on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, who notably got his start while as a correspondent on Stewart's The Daily Show.

The Problem WIth Jon Stewart will premiere on September 30, with new episodes every other week. The official podcast will also premiere on September 30, with new episodes available weekly. Check out the new teaser below:

KEEP READING: Jon Stewart on 'Irresistible' and Why His Animated HBO Project Didn't Happen

Share Share Tweet Email

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime in August 2021 Wanna see Benedict Cumberbatch be a spy?

Read Next