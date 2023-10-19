Jon Stewart, renowned for his transformative stint on The Daily Show, has once again made headlines. But this time, the news is that his latest show — The Problem With Jon Stewart — has been canceled by Apple TV+. According to The New York Times, the unexpected cancellation stems from creative differences between Stewart and the tech juggernaut, Apple. The news comes just weeks before the shooting for the third installment of the show was about to begin.

It appears that disagreements between Stewart and Apple executives began over the show's direction, topics, and guest choices. Stewart, who is well known for his Comedy Central’s satirical news program and is an established and trusted authority for his unique critique of political events and figures, brings his own stamp to the table. But that also gives way to friction — one significant point of contention revolved around segments discussing China and artificial intelligence.

Stewart had originally signed a multiple-year contract with Apple back in 2020 that included his current affairs show as well as other projects under his own production banner. However, after the news of cancellation, another backdrop worth noting here is that in the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart, the show's release schedule was bi-weekly. But it was adjusted from bi-weekly to weekly for its second season.

What Creative Differences Caused 'The Problem With Jon Stewart's Cancellation?

The same source also reports that as the 2024 presidential campaign is just around the corner, there was a potential for more creative disagreements. This is particularly because Stewart has a tendency to get into all kinds of political and geopolitical controversies. However, with The Problem being broadcast on the tech giant's streaming platform, any controversies wouldn't fall on Stewart alone. The result? A creative disagreement.

Stewart’s The Problem's sudden cancellation underscores the unpredictable nature of talk shows in the streaming sphere and overall. Previously we’ve seen Sarah Silverman and late Norm Macdonald facing similar fates. Tucker Carlson also recently had his show cancelled on Fox News.