The Problem With People, which stars Paul Reiser and Colm Meaney as a pair of long-lost feuding cousins, has found a distributor and a release date. Quiver Distribution has acquired the North American rights to the film, and will send it to theaters this fall. Deadline reports that the film will be released on October 4.

The Problem With People stars Meaney as Ciáran, a resident of a small Irish village who is exhorted by his dying father to reconnect with the long-lost American side of their family, in the person of New Yorker Barry (Reiser). He comes to Ireland and reconnects with his long-lost relatives...just in time for Ciáran's father to die, leaving half of his estate to Barry. Conflict between the two cousins ensues, and the long-buried family feud resurfaces with a vengeance. The film also stars Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Lucianne McEvoy (Red Eye). The film is a passion project for Reiser, who co-wrote and produced the film, in addition to starrng in it. Says Reiser, "This is the film I’ve wanted to make for years, and I am so proud of how it’s turned out. And to help put it out into the world, I couldn’t ask to be in more capable hands than the most excellent team at Quiver."

Who Are Paul Reiser and Colm Meaney?

Comedian and actor Reiser starred in a number of high-profile films in the 1980s, including Beverly Hills Cop and Aliens, but really broke out in the 1990s alongside Helen Hunt in the successful sitcom Mad About You. In recent years, he became known to a new generation for his role on Netflix's Stranger Things. Reiser recently reprised his role as Jeffrey Friedman from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise in Axel F, and can next be seen alongside Shameik Moore and Susan Sarandon in The Gutter. Reiser also recently co-wrote a Marvel Comics series about his Aliens character, Carter Burke. Best known to American audiences for playing stalwart Starfleet engineer Miles O'Brien on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, Meaney also starred as railroad tycoon Thomas Durant on the AMC Western Hell on Wheels. He will next be seen alongside Barry Keoghan in the thriller Bring Them Down.

The Problem With People was directed by Chris Cottam (A Christmas Number One). Cottam and Reiser also produced, alongside Max Brady. Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich.

The Problem With People will be released on October 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.