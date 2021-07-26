The trailer for Joe Bell showcases the struggles of a gay teenager (played by Reid Miller) growing up in Le Grande, Oregon. When this young man is taunted in the locker rooms by his classmates, he’s listening to his father dismissively responding that “we're gonna let nature take its course” after coming out as gay. There are flickers of joy for this character in the trailer, such as when we see him decked out in a David Bowie-inspired costume. However, this promotional material mostly lingers on the hardships facing this kid as he navigates uncovering his identity in an unwelcoming environment.

But this is not the story of that kid, Jadin Bell. Instead, the titular lead of Joe Bell is his father (played by Mark Wahlberg), a man vehemently against homosexuality until his son dies. It’s a puzzling sense of storytelling priorities that reflects not just this Mark Walberg vehicle but mainstream Hollywood’s general attitude towards how stories with queer characters should be told. Generally, such yarns are filtered through the point-of-view of heterosexual characters.

Granted, Hollywood has generally downplayed, if not outright erased, queer perspectives in the art it produces. But the modern proclivity to tell important queer stories through straight viewpoints dates back to the 1990s when Hollywood began to unleash a sprinkling of features starring queer characters. 1980s independent fare like Desert Hearts and Torch Song Trilogy established that members of the LGBTQIA+ community could capably headline motion pictures. Unfortunately, mainstream forays into queer cinema didn’t go in this direction.

Films like Philadelphia were made with the thought process that they had to appeal to straight viewers even more than queer ones. Philadelphia screenwriter Ron Nyswaner even notes in the documentary The Celluloid Closet that he would have considered the film a failure if it only appealed to people who were already supportive of LGBTQIA+ rights. Certainly, there’s nothing wrong with hoping a film has a wide amount of appeal nor that a work of art will resonate with viewers beyond the ones depicted on the silver screen.

However noble these intentions may have been, though, these tendencies informed a harmful new norm that pushed queer characters to the background in favor of bigoted heterosexual protagonists. Now mainstream motion pictures about queer characters weren’t just interested in appealing to those dubious about LGBTQIA+ rights; they were solely aimed at them. A wave of feel-good stories that patted straight people on the back for exhibiting the barest amount of tolerance ensued.

The 1999 film Flawless, for instance, views the saga of trans woman Rusty (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) through the eyes of an intolerance cis-het man named Walt Koontz (Robert De Niro). Even by this point, the tropes of this form of storytelling were apparent. Not only did going this route reinforce toxic perceptions of how queer stories could be told but it robbed both Rusty and Koontz chances to be seen as distinctive characters. They were just chess pieces shifted around a familiar board to appease non-queer moviegoers, a flaw reflective of how Flawless’s very existence was a microcosm of the broader trend of having straight people hog the spotlight of queer stories.

The biggest issue with constantly telling stories in this manner is that they subliminally, intentionally or not, convey the idea that queer experiences are not worthwhile unless shared through heterosexual characters. Rayon (Jared Leto) in Dallas Buyer’s Club is a perfect example of this. This transgender figure has no interior life beyond how she can help hold the hand of Matthew McConaughey’s protagonist as she guides him towards queer tolerance. Once his character arc nears its end, Rayon, like so many queer characters in mainstream cinema, suffers a tragic death.

Leto in Dallas Buyer’s Club serves the same purpose as a book or Google search page centered on queer people: to educate. The best film characters of any kind feel like living breathing entities that have their own vivid existence even after the credits stop rolling. This particular figure never gets anywhere close to that. Instead, Leto’s role in Dallas Buyer’s Club is a microcosm of how in mainstream American cinema, queer characters do not have their own lives to live. By framing their existence as conditional on what they can do to help straight people, such figures only exist to impart pearls of progressive wisdom before perishing.

Another recent example of this painfully enduring approach is the recent title Uncle Frank, the title referring to a gay man in the 1960s (played by Paul Bettany) whose story is told through his straight niece (Sophia Lillis). The production concludes with a cozy sequence of universal acceptance for Frank from previously bigoted relatives. It’s an out-of-place conclusion seemingly made to placate straight viewers rather than serve as an organic and complicated finish to the preceding story. For queer audiences, it stands out as something more fantastical than anything in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the process of making cinema that’s palpable to a broader audience, many supposedly encouraging works about queer experiences come up short. The recent musical The Prom, for example, is one of the most infuriating examples of this trend. Seemingly, this project is about two High School girls, Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) and Alyssa Greene (Ariana DeBose), who are barred from going to their high school prom together. In reality, much of the focus remains on caricatures of self-absorbed Broadway performers that the film is way too enamored with. These figures are already tedious creations even before one gets to how they’re eating up time from the queer women at the heart of The Prom. Even the most notable adult gay character among the New York actors is just an oversized buffoon played by James Corden. Corden’s role isn’t the lead among this gaggle of caricatures, though. That honor goes to Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, a diva who strikes up a romance with high school principal Tom Hawkins (Keegan Michael-Key). While these two make goo-goo eyes to each other, you’ll be left wondering if there were supposed to be lesbians in this film.

The emphasis on heterosexual leads in the film adaptation of The Prom (the project originated as a Broadway musical with a similar warped narrative focus) is no incident. Writer/director Ryan Murphy has proudly said he wanted The Prom to appeal to “my relatives who are in Indiana,” as much as anyone else. The same language used back in the early 1990s to justify why Philadelphia’s protagonist had to be a homophobe is still being trotted out nearly three decades later. In trying to appeal to privileged communities that get most Hollywood productions catered to them, Murphy’s The Prom became one of the more egregious examples of Hollywood diluting queer perspectives. It’s certainly not alone in both this storytelling approach or in succumbing to this fatal flaw.

What’s extra strange about Hollywood constantly believing queer stories only have value when told through the eyes of straight heroes is that there have been several instances of queer-centric movies finding universal acceptance. Moonlight, for example, centered its perspective strictly on a gay man through three parts of his life. This beautiful ode to the complicated journey of self-discovery proved universally appealing enough to not only make $68 million worldwide but also to score a historic Best Picture win at the Oscars. Meanwhile, The Favourite and its depiction of entertainingly messy lesbians managed to crack $96 million worldwide.

In the more mainstream sectors of cinema, meanwhile, comedies like In & Out, Love, Simon, and especially The Birdcage made oodles of cash. These projects proved popular across all types of audiences all while keeping queer characters front-and-center in their respective narratives. In the process, these movies proved that queer characters could successfully headline mainstream populist fare, a truth that modern Hollywood has, tragically, forgotten time and time again.

With the release of Joe Bell, it’s time to firmly ask why we still need cinematic narratives about queer experiences told through straight perspectives. Intolerance against LGBTQIA+ people, particularly trans individuals and queer people of color, is still raging fervently in America and across the world. It’s more necessary than ever for Hollywood to produce empathic portraits of queer people. Specifically, it’s time to make portraits that don’t feel like those stories are only important so long as Mark Wahlberg is around to make cracks about his dead gay son being “in your face” about his sexuality.

Joe Bell is not the first movie to go down this route with tackling queer storytelling. However, with increased consciousness of this trend, perhaps it can be one of the very last. Anything to avoid further messes like The Prom.

