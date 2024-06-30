The Big Picture The Producers is a comedy film written and directed by Mel Brooks, starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder.

The film's plot revolves around a Broadway producer and his accountant who plan to produce the worst play ever and make money from it.

Despite initial mixed reviews and limited release, the film gained popularity through a chance screening by Peter Sellers and eventually became a cult classic, inspiring a Broadway musical and contributing to Mel Brooks' successful career.

At age 97, Mel Brooks is still breaking ground and amassing success. The esteemed filmmaker and musical composer was recently presented with the prestigious Peabody Award for Career Achievement, becoming one of only four PEGOT winners, according to People Magazine. Films such as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and Space Balls made Brooks a household name throughout the 1970s and well into the '80s and '90s. Brooks continued into the 21st century, focusing his attention on Broadway adaptations of his hit films, and recently produced a follow-up to History of the World, Part I, with the aptly named Hulu series History of the World, Part II. While nearly all of Brooks' endeavors found success in their own right, none would have been possible without his first feature film, The Producers.

The Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder comedy is both outlandish and lavish. It follows the exploits of a failing Broadway producer, Max Bialystock (Mostel), and his starry-eyed accountant, Leo Bloom (Wilder). After Bloom observes that a producer could, in theory, make more money with a flop than with a hit, Bialystock hatches a plan to find the worst play ever written, raise money by seducing elderly women, and hire the worst creative team he can find in order to produce a sure-fire flop. Leo, who's always dreamed of being a Broadway producer, goes along with the scheme. To say they find the right play is an understatement. They buy the rights to an offensive show called Springtime for Hitler from a Nazi in hiding (Kenneth Mars) and hire an odd-ball cast of characters to bring it to Broadway. Much to the dismay of Leo and Max, the show ends up being a surprise and hysterical hit.

The film remains a classic, helped launch Brooks' career as a feature film director, and even inspired an incredibly successful Broadway musical that brought Brooks a Tony Award. All these years later, it may be hard to believe that the film very nearly didn't happen. The script made the rounds for years before it went into production, and, even once it did, it was nearly lost until a chance discovery by another famous comedian.

The Producers (1967) Release Date November 10, 1968 Director Mel Brooks Cast Zero Mostel , gene wilder , Dick Shawn , Kenneth Mars Runtime 88 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mel Brooks Expand

Mel Brooks Wrote 'The Producers' to Take Away Hitler's Power

Mel Brooks always had a pension for comedy, having started performing when he was just 14 years old. But before making a name for himself properly in show business, Brooks served in the U.S. Military during World War II, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The cause was (and remains) one that Brooks believes in. The legendary director has used his comedy to challenge German dictator Adolf Hitler in hopes of making him the villainous figure a joke. In the Irish Times, Brooks explains his philosophy: "I've tried to get even with Hitler by taking the Mickey out of him, making fun, but it's difficult." He continued to elaborate by recounting an incident that occurred during a preview performance of the stage adaptation of The Producers: "Some big guy kept storming up the aisle and saying: 'How dare you have Hitler, how dare you have the swastika? I was in World War II risking my life, and you do this on a stage?' I said, 'I was in World War II, and I didn't see you there.'"

When Brooks first penned the treatment for the original film, The Producers was originally called Springtime for Hitler, per an interview Brooks did with The Guardian. But despite outrageous lines from Brooks, such as "A gay romp with Adolf and Eva in the Berchtesgaden" embedded in the story to make Brooks' goal clear, Hollywood was not eager to make the film.

It Took Six Years to Get 'The Producers' Made

Close

Despite his best efforts to make the deeper meaning of Springtime for Hitler apparent, nearly every studio in Hollywood was weary. As Vanity Fair put it, Brooks' 30-page treatment was considered "too tasteless, too outrageous." In an effort to get the movie made, Brooks turned to independent producers. Per Vanity Fair, Brooks met Sidney Glazier, who was described as "larger than life" in the publication.

The independent filmmaker, like Brooks, had served in WW2 and agreed to meet with the hopeful writer. While out for lunch, Brooks acted out all the parts for the film, and Glazier enthusiastically declared, "We're gonna make it! I don't know how, but we're gonna make this movie," according to Vanity Fair. The publication recalls that Glazier took the screenplay to Florida for his extended family to read. While some members loved it, others hated it and found it completely offensive. But as Glazier's relative (and screenwriter), Mitch Glazer told Vanity Fair, "...he didn't listen. He made up his mind."

Even once Brooks found his cinematic champion, however, they still had to seek distribution and assistance from the major studios of Hollywood. Brooks again made the rounds for Springtime for Hitler, this time with Glazier. Universal executive Lew Wasserman showed some enthusiasm, but, as MentalFloss states, Wasserman had quite a caveat. The legendary executive said: "Instead of Hitler, make it Mussolini. Springtime for Mussolini. Mussolini's nicer." Brooks recalled his replay: "'Lew,' I said, 'I'm afraid you just don't get it.'"

Joe Levine of Embassy Pictures agreed to make the movie but insisted it couldn't be called Springtime for Hitler, renaming it The Producers, though the content was allowed to remain. He did have one final demand, which was that the film had to be made for $941,000 over the course of a 40-day shoot, per Vanity Fair. The strict schedule and budget would affect the first-time director, Brooks, in an intense way.

'The Producers' Tested Brooks' Skills as a Director

Image via Embassy Pictures Corp.

Though he was an experienced performer, The Producers marked Brooks' directorial debut. According to Vanity Fair, shooting for the film began on May 22, 1967. As the film's editor, Ralph Rosenblum, recalled in his book, When the Shooting Stops ... the Cutting Begins: "By the end of the first morning on the set, Mel was already becoming jittery." Rosenblum said that Brooks was often impatient, thanks, in large part, to the difference between television production (with which Brooks was more familiar) and film.

Vanity Fair says that Brooks' lack of patience extended to performances. When Mostel could not deliver a line with the exact inflection Brooks had wanted, the director shouted, "Goddamn it, why can't you ..." at the actor, to which Mostel responded, "One more tone like that and I'm leaving." The two began to clash regularly, exchanging insults and exhibiting a general dislike toward one another. Brooks also clashed with cameraman Joe Coffey, who Brooks' assistant director, Michael Hertzberg, said "gave Mel a lot of crap" over the director's lack of experience. Brooks even developed insomnia due to the demand of the production.

Brooks' anxiety reared its head off-set, as well, as he exhibited a great amount of control throughout the editing process. According to Rosenblum's book, upon showing Brooks the first edited 20 minutes of the film, Brooks ordered Rosenblum never to touch the film again, telling the editor and Glazier, "I'll do it all myself. Don't touch it until I finish shooting!" For all his efforts, the film's reception to Brooks' feature film was mixed, to say the least, and may have been forgotten completely had it not been for a surprise fan born from an accidental screening.

Peter Sellers Watched 'The Producers' by Mistake and Saved It

Image via Embassy Pictures Corp.

Despite being an early champion of the film, Best Movies by Far says that Joe Levine decided that "Middle America" wasn't ready for the controversial exploits of the film. After what IndieWire called a disastrous run early on, Embassy Productions considered shelving the movie completely. But then the film got on the radar of the famous comedic actor Peter Sellers. Per Best Movies by Far, Sellers was feeling restless while filming I Love You, Alice B. Toklas. He was invited to a private screening of an undisclosed Frederico Fellini film. But the planned picture wasn't available, and The Producers was shown instead. Sellers had been familiar with the film, as he'd initially been considered for the role of Leo Bloom but opted not to play the part. But seeing the film left Sellers stunned. He was so taken with the picture that he took out full-page ads for The Producers in two major publications, demanding that Embassy Productions abandon their plans to only give the movie a limited release instead of a nationwide showing.

While Embassy continued their plan to release the film only in select cities throughout 1967, the company did agree to a large re-release of the film, "expecting a higher box-office due to Brooks’s rise in popularity since the original release," the very next year, according to The American Film Institute. Though Embassy's reasoning said otherwise, Best Movies by Far says that Brooks has long credited Sellers for the interest and success of the film.

The Producers had a long road from Brooks' initial idea to the big screen. From having to battle studios that didn't understand the point to a trying production and a company willing to let the film be forgotten, the odds were against the legendary comedian from the beginning. Yet, both Brooks and The Producers persevered. Since then, the film has become a cult classic, inspired a massively successful Broadway musical, and contributed to Brooks becoming a PEGOT winner.

The Producers is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi