Chad Stahelski is continuing his mission to be considered one of the busiest men in the entire world, as he's now attached to produce an original action movie called The Professionals. The movie, which is "described as a combustible mix of Clue and John Wick", centers on a group of contract killers who find themselves trapped in an English countryside estate when one of their own is murdered, forcing the rest to solve the mystery. Stahelski is set to produce the project, teaming up with Alex Young and Jason Spitz, his partners at 87Eleven, along with Jason Michael Berman and Jordan Moldo from Mandalay Pictures. The original script was penned by Hunter Perot, the grandson of the late Ross Perot, with Madison Turner—stuntman-turned-writer and son of veteran stunt performer Tierre Turner—taking on the current draft.

Madison Turner is a former stuntman, who worked on The Dark Knight among other projects. His father is also a stunt performer and coordinator who has worked on movies such as Training Day and is currently on 9-1-1. He previously worked with Mandalay on Adam, with Anthony Mackie.

What Else is Chad Stahelski Up To?

Stahelski has a packed lineup of upcoming projects, including a reboot of Highlander. After years of being stuck in development, the project is finally gaining momentum. Stahelski recently told Collider that filming is set to begin early next year in Scotland.

“We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout. It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love,” he said. “I love what it’s about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it’s a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together.“

In addition to Highlander, Stahelski is working on a TV adaptation of Jonathan Maberry’s Joe Ledger novels, a feature film based on the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima, and John Wick: The High Table, a TV series that follows the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 and aims to “blend new and old elements, pushing the Wick universe into a fresh era.” Clearly, he’s keeping himself very busy.

Stahelski is also producing the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, which will star Ana de Armas and will also feature Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Wick. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.