If you’re looking for something fun and uplifting to take your mind off of how terrible 2020 has been, may I suggest watching Ryan Murphy’s star-studded adaptation of the hit Broadway musical The Prom. Written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom is about a group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars that rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend in a small Indiana town. Loaded with catchy songs, an all-star cast (Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman), and extremely well-designed musical numbers, The Prom was exactly what I needed this year.

Shortly after seeing The Prom, I spoke with co-stars Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells. They talked about why it’s inspiring to work for Ryan Murphy, what it was like working with Streep and Kidman, what TV series would they love to guest star on, and they revealed their first movie and TV show crushes.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is the official synopsis and exactly what we talked about. The Prom is now streaming on Netflix.

Andrew Rannells and Keegan-Michael Key:

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

What TV series would they love to guest star on?

What did Rannells get Ryan Murphy as a thank you gift for the two great roles in The Prom and The Boys in the Band?

I jokingly ask Keegan-Michael Key what he paid to work with Meryl Streep.

What it was like working with Streep and Kidman.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Prom:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

Bad Robot's Next Big TV Show Is About a Dragon Who Works on a 1950s Farm J.J. Abrams will executive produce the show about a poor family forced to hire a dragon to work their farm.