If you’re looking for something fun and uplifting to take your mind off of how terrible 2020 has been, may I suggest watching Ryan Murphy’s star-studded adaptation of the hit Broadway musical The Prom. Written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom is about a group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars that rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend in a small Indiana town. Loaded with catchy songs, an all-star cast (Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman), and extremely well-designed musical numbers, The Prom was exactly what I needed this year.

Shortly after seeing The Prom, I spoke with Jo Ellen Pellman. During the wide-ranging interview Pellman talked about what was it like preparing and filming the huge finale, when she found out she landed her first huge role, her favorite song, what it was like filming a big musical number with James Corden in a mall, if she was really nervous on the first few days of filming, what it meant being part of a project that champions inclusion and diversity, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say below and further down the page is the official synopsis and exactly what we talked about. The Prom is now streaming on Netflix.

Jo Ellen Pellman:

I jokingly ask her how much she paid to be in the movie?

How did she find out she landed the role?

What it means to be part of a project that champions inclusion and diversity?

What was it like preparing and filming the huge finale?

What was it like filming a big musical number with James Corden in a mall?

Does she have a favorite song?

How long was she working with Nicole Kidman before she brought up Moulin Rouge?

Did they create a group text?

What was she nervous about doing on the first few days of filming?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Prom:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

