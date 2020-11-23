The holiday season always puts me back into my childhood's mindset, particularly evoking the queasy/excited high school memories of "am I a kid celebrating Christmas or a full-ass adult tolerating Christmas?" One of Netflix's big holiday movies, The Prom, aims to heighten this high school feeling explicitly by being about, well, a high school prom — and now, we've got all kinds of character posters revealing the star-studded cast ready to celebrate this feeling as earnestly as possible in every form.

The Prom, based on a Broadway musical, comes to us from prolific director Ryan Murphy, and the stars featured in these posters include Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan Michael-Key, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman. If this motley crew singing and dancing in all kinds of old-school razzle-dazzle sounds like your cup of tea, check out the trailer and see for yourself.

The Prom comes to Netflix December 11. Check out the official character posters and synopsis below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Share Share Tweet Email

Alison Brie on the 'GLOW' Cast's Request for Better Representation: "It Took A Lot of Courage" Brie also shares her reaction to the show's shocking cancelation.