‘The Prom’ First Images Got Meryl Streep Lookin’ Like a Fun Vegas Aunt

The Prom, that joyful Broadway musical about stage actors who want to help a young gay kid attend her prom as herself, is coming to Netflix as a Ryan Murphy movie, which makes sense, because he’s contractually obligated to direct literally every piece of content on Netflix these days! We’ve got the first images from the multi-colored musical film, including a star-studded cast like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells dressed to the nines and ready to sing. Plus: Some newcomers like Jo Ellen Pellman are here to rock your faces off, too, and that’s lovely!

The Prom comes to Netflix December 11. Check out the first images and official synopsis below. For more on Murphy-produced Netflix films, here’s my review of The Boys in the Band.