Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘The Prom’ First Images Got Meryl Streep Lookin’ Like a Fun Vegas Aunt

by      October 7, 2020

the-prom-meryl-streep-james-corden-slice

The Prom, that joyful Broadway musical about stage actors who want to help a young gay kid attend her prom as herself, is coming to Netflix as a Ryan Murphy movie, which makes sense, because he’s contractually obligated to direct literally every piece of content on Netflix these days! We’ve got the first images from the multi-colored musical film, including a star-studded cast like Meryl StreepNicole KidmanJames CordenKeegan-Michael KeyKerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells dressed to the nines and ready to sing. Plus: Some newcomers like Jo Ellen Pellman are here to rock your faces off, too, and that’s lovely!

The Prom comes to Netflix December 11. Check out the first images and official synopsis below. For more on Murphy-produced Netflix films, here’s my review of The Boys in the Band.

the-prom-cast-02-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-cast-03-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-cast-04-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-cast-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-jo-ellen-pellman-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-kerry-washington-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-meryl-streep-james-corden-scaled

Image via Netflix

the-prom-meryl-streep-scaled

Image via Netflix

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Related Content
Previous Article
Peter Sarsgaard on Veena Sud’s ‘The Lie’ and Making ‘The Batman’ with…
Next Article
New Paul Thomas Anderson/HAIM Music Video Shows How the Sausage Is Made
Tags

Latest News