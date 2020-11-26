Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming original film The Prom, which marks prolific writer/producer/director Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix movie under his megadeal with the streamer. The film is based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar and centers around a young Indiana high school student (Jo Ellen Pellman) who is banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend. Meanwhile, vainglorious NYC stage stars Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Allen (James Corden) are in desperate need of good PR and decide to travel to Indiana to stand with this young high school student alongside similarly cynical stage stars Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells).

This is a big, starry, song-filled Broadway musical, and it’s kind of fun to see actors of this caliber somewhat hamming it up. But of course there’s a heartwarming message at the center of the film, and it’ll be interesting to see how Murphy balances that with the colorful dance numbers. A Star Is Born and Iron Man cinematographer Matthew Libatique shot this thing, and you can already tell he had a blast flying around Streep and Kidman during their big numbers.

In terms of tone, there’s definitely a bit of a Hairspray meets High School Musical vibe here, and of course the Glee comparisons are unavoidable.

Check out the full-length The Prom trailer below. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Ariana DeBose and will be released in select theaters in December and on Netflix on December 11th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Prom:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winnerJames Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. Directed by Ryan Murphy and also starring Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke.

