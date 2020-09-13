Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Musical ‘The Prom’ Gets a Release Date & Flashy Poster

Bright lights, big news: Ryan Murphy‘s movie musical take on Broadway charmer The Prom finally has a release date. The Prom is the stage-to-screen adaptation of Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin‘s 2018 musical of the same name. The Prom is one of the numerous projects released through Murphy’s massive five-year Netflix deal. Previous to The Prom‘s premiere, other Murphy 2020 Netflix releases include The Politician Season 2, Hollywood, Ratched, and The Boys in the Band.

But now, it’s The Prom‘s turn. A new poster for the movie musical was released on Sunday. Somehow both minimalist and attention-grabbing, The Prom poster is a neon-lit marquee spotlighting the top-billed cast: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan Michael-Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. At the bottom of the poster is the all-important release date of Friday, December 11 — approximately three months from now.

The Prom, the third feature directorial outing for Murphy (although he’s racked up more than enough cred in TV directing, too), tells the story of a high school-age girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom but is banned by the conservative town she lives in. She receives the help she needs from a colorful theater group who travels from New York City to her small Indiana town to help her out. In April, Murphy confirmed to Collider he had wrapped on shooting the movie musical but there was still some second unit pickup worked needed during the summer months. The arrival of the poster and confirmation of the release date should confirm to eager fans have that The Prom is officially ready for release to brighten up the holiday movie season.

The Prom arrives on Netflix on December 11. Check out the official poster below. Get even more Netflix updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.