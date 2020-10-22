‘The Prom’ Trailer: Meryl Streep Heads Back to High School to Sing and Dance on Netflix

The big night is finally upon us, as Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy‘s star-studded adaptation of The Prom.

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep and late night host James Corden star as Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, two New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands — their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is, which is something everyone deserves.

Murphy directed from a script by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, who adapted the award-winning Broadway musical they wrote with Matthew Sklar. Murphy also produced the film with Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke, while Martin, Beguelin and Sklar served as executive producers alongside Eric Kovtun, Doug Merrifield, Casey Nicholaw, Todd Nenninger and Scott Robertson. Along with Jack Lane, Berinstein and Damaschke produced the stage show, which was based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)leads a supporting cast that also includes Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler. Nicholaw served as the film’s choreographer, while Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born) served as cinematographer. Libatique has also shot most of Darren Aronofsky‘s movies, so if nothing else, I’m confident that The Prom will, at the very least, look absolutely fantastic.

Netflix will release The Prom in select theaters in early December before it hits the streaming service on Dec. 11. Watch the trailer below, and for more on Rannells, click here to check out the trailer for Netflix’s The Boys in the Band, which I thought was really good thanks to a great cast and a crackling script.