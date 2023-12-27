The Big Picture "The Promised Land" is a beautiful period film directed by Nikolaj Arcel, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Amanda Collin.

The movie is shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Join us for a special screening of "The Promised Land" on January 5th, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel.

In celebration of awards season and the joy of discovering unique and innovative films, Collider is thrilled to announce our upcoming FYC screening event for Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land. The movie stars Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, and Simon Bennebjerg, and was just announced on the shortlist for Best International Feature Film for the 96th Academy Awards. Not only will guests get to see this beautiful film on a big screen, Mikkelsen and Arcel will also be joining us after the credits for an exclusive Q&A. Read on for more details.

The Promised Land reunites Arcel and Mikkelsen after their collaboration on 2013’s Academy Award-nominated A Royal Affair. Both films premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and both showcase a talent for crafting awe-inspiring period pieces. In this film, Mikkelsen portrays Danish captain, Ludwig Kahlen, who seeks to defy his illegitimate status by taming and cultivating the wild heath of Jutland. “I plan to build the king’s first settlement there,” he proclaims in the film, though his pursuit to control the harsh terrain proves to be a grueling, deadly task. Kahlen faces numerous obstacles, but none so daunting as the heath’s landowner, Frederik de Schinkel (Bennebjerg). Despite the deterrents, Mikkelsen doesn’t flinch when he delivers the line, “Victory goes to whoever manages to control it.”

‘The Promised Land’ Screening Details

Set against gorgeous and formidable landscapes, and captured by cinematographer, Rasmus Videbæk, The Promised Land isn’t one to miss ahead of the Oscars. Join us on Friday, January 5, at the Landmark Theaters Sunset. The screening begins at 7:30 pm, followed by a Q&A with Mads Mikkelsen, hosted by Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘The Promised Land’ Tickets

To purchase tickets, hit this link or visit the Landmark Theaters website. The theater only holds so many people and once tickets are gone, that’s it.

The Promised Land is in theaters beginning February 2.