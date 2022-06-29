Kerry Washington is putting together quite the star-studded team for her upcoming audio-thriller The Prophecy. Variety is reporting that the series, which Washington is executive producing, will feature the voice talents of David Oyelowo, Asa Butterfield, and Steven Pasquale. They will be joining the already revealed cast of Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Daniel Dae Kim. The Audible original is an eight episodes series that is said to put a “modern-day spin on three Bible stories.”

The Prophecy is a thriller that tells three reimaginings of classic Bible stories as if they happened in the modern-day simultaneously. The series follows three individuals who find themselves in the center of these stories – the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lion’s Den, and Jonah and the Whale. The three must fight to survive as they attempt to get to the bottom of what’s happening.

Washington will be portraying Dr. Virginia Edwards who finds herself miraculously pregnant as the modern-day Virgin Mary. Oyelowo will be playing Daniel, a veterinarian at a zoo, who ends up in a dangerous retelling of Daniel in the Lion’s Den. Kim will be playing Jonah, a diver, who we can all guess will find himself inside a whale. Meanwhile, Fishburne will be playing a government agent who Washington’s character seeks out. The roles Butterfield and Pasquale will be portraying have yet to be revealed.

Related: 'The Big Lie': Star-Studded Audio Drama With Jon Hamm, Kate Mara, Coming to Audible

Oyelowo is best known to audiences for his critically acclaimed role as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 2014 biopic, Selma. He has also starred in series like The Girl Before and Star Wars: Rebels. Butterfield is widely known for his starring role in the global hit Netflix series Sex Education as well as films like Hugo and Ender’s Game. Pasquale is known for his roles in series like Rescue Me, Bloodline, and American Crime Story.

The Prophecy has been written and created by Randy McKinnon, who has previously served as a writer on series like Chambers and Grand Army. He also has signed on to write a Static Shock movie and a remake of the 80s classic The Lost Boys. The series is produced in collaboration between Audible, Washington’s Simpson Street, and QCode. The series is also directed by Oscar-nominated producer Pilar Savone, who has previously produced films such as Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds and shows like Little Fires Everywhere.

The Prophecy will drop all eight of its episodes exclusively on Audible starting on July 28.