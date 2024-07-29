The Big Picture Deadpool's mention of The Proposal has sparked a resurgence in the rom-com's popularity on Hulu, reaching #15 in the U.S.

Reynolds' meta-humor in Deadpool & Wolverine showcases his versatility as an actor and has fans revisiting the 2009 classic.

Despite mixed reviews, The Proposal remains a beloved film, now experiencing a second life thanks to Deadpool's shout-out.

Cue the swoon-worthy music and prepare for a blast from the past because Deadpool & Wolverine has given us another reason to fall in love with rom-coms all over again. The unlikely hero in question? None other than the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, which has shot up to #15 in the U.S. on Hulu. With its not-so-stellar 45% Rotten Tomatoes score, you might be scratching your head wondering why. The answer lies with everyone's favorite fourth-wall-breaking mercenary, Deadpool. In the latest cinematic smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds, ever the master of meta-humor, drops a cheeky reference to The Proposal while in character as Deadpool, or rather, one of his variants dubbed 'Nicepool', and played by his alter ego, Gordon Reynolds, this mention has sent fans scrambling to rewatch the 2009 classic. Who knew Deadpool could also play Cupid?

For the uninitiated (seriously, where have you been?), The Proposal stars Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in a delightful tale of a high-powered book editor (Bullock) who forces her put-upon assistant (Reynolds) to marry her to avoid deportation. Shenanigans ensue, including a memorable scene involving an eagle, a dog, and a not-so-well-hidden tattoo. Despite its lukewarm critical reception, fans have always had a soft spot for this flick, and it seems Deadpool’s recent shout-out has rekindled that affection.

How Powerful is Deadpool's Meta Reach?

Image via 20th Century Fox

So why the sudden surge in popularity? It's simple: Deadpool’s brand of humor is irresistible. By referencing The Proposal as 'Nicepool', Reynolds has not only reminded fans of his rom-com roots but has also shown just how versatile he is as an actor. It's a brilliant marketing move, blending nostalgia with the current hype surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine.

Since its release, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a record-breaking phenomenon, smashing Fandango records for opening weekend ticket sales and becoming the best opening weekend ticket seller of 2024. Amidst all the action and snark, it’s these little nuggets of humor that make the movie truly memorable and, in this case, have given The Proposal a second life.

Now, The Proposal sits proudly at #15 on Hulu’s charts, proving once again that Reynolds’ charm knows no bounds. Whether it’s slicing through bad guys as Deadpool or awkwardly dancing to "It Takes Two" with Sandra Bullock, Reynolds has a knack for making us fall head over heels for his films, no matter the genre. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite films making unexpected comebacks.