The Big Picture The rom-com couple in The Proposal, Sandra Bullock's Margaret and Ryan Reynolds' Andrew, have a toxic and unbalanced relationship, with Margaret abusing her power to manipulate Andrew into an illegal act.

Margaret's emotional growth in the film is largely influenced by Andrew's family, making it unclear whether she falls for him or for the warmth and kindness of his relatives, particularly his grandmother, who is played by Betty White.

Due to their problematic beginnings, poor behavior, and lack of legitimate reasons to be together, Margaret and Andrew would not be a couple who would still be together today in the real world.

Despite the allure and the undeniably addictive appeal that rom-coms have for plenty of us, many of our favorites of the genre present relationships that are less than satisfactory. Although at the time of a film's release, we may be swept along in the drama and romance, hindsight often reveals a more realistic — and unflattering — picture. From the behavior in The Notebook which could easily be deemed toxic, to the problematic scheming and betrayal of trust in the likes of 10 Things I Hate About You, even our most beloved rom-coms often manufacture couples with heaps of chemistry and zero staying power.

However, one pair has fully earned being crowned the absolute worst rom-com couple, due to their corrupt beginnings and the unconvincing romantic plot lines that follow. The couple in question are Margaret and Andrew played by Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the movie The Proposal (2009), a film which arguably joins The Blind Side in Bullock's problematic movie repertoire, which is currently rearing its ugly head (again) in its real-life iteration. Despite the leads' charismatic portrayals in The Proposal, due to the many problems that are inherent to their characters' relationship and the unrealistic storyline as a whole, their new-found love is not at all plausible.

Margaret and Andrew's Imbalance of Power in 'The Proposal'

The Proposal begins by repeatedly iterating that Margaret is an unbearably tyrannical boss to her assistant Andrew, with his first scene in the movie consisting of his panic-stricken attempt to collect her coffee and still arrive on time for work. It is even revealed that he gets the same coffee order as Margaret in case hers gets spilled, and with the whole office scrambling to look productive and sending out warning messages when she enters the floor, it appears that she really is as cruel as Andrew's fear suggests. With that being established, this does not seem like a recipe for enduring, respectful love, and the proceeding action does not bode well either.

Next, Margaret is informed that her immigration visa was not accepted, thus prompting her impending deportation to Canada. Also facing the threat of losing her job, she predictably settles on a ludicrously unethical plan. She clutches onto Andrew as a lifeline and on a whim pretends that they are engaged to be married. His face says it all, as a frozen mixture of confusion, repulsion, and terror. After being coerced into agreeing in front of the authorities, he speaks to Margaret alone, where she proceeds to manipulate him into continuing with the plan, claiming that if she were fired, as her assistant, he undoubtedly would be too. Essentially, she abuses her authority to force him to commit an illegal act that he wishes no part in. Oh well, in a rom-com, all's fair in love and war, right? In this case, we can confidently say, wrong.

Despite Margaret's already dubious way of managing her personal affairs, the dysfunction that exists between her and Andrew does not end there. Determined to gain something from the deal, Andrew demands three things: a promotion; the publishing of his selected book; and for Margaret to make a humiliating fake proposal to him in the street, during which she scuffs her pristine heels and skirt. Even after traveling to Alaska to meet his family, he takes the opportunity to inappropriately pat her "ass," finding it amusing that she has to endure it as part of their deception. Between this pair, there are no levels to which they won't stoop to ruthlessly gain, and vengefully humiliate.

Does Margaret fall for Andrew or for His Family in 'The Proposal'?

Although it is evident that Andrew and Margaret grow into better people, and gradually form more respect for one another, for Margaret in particular, many of her emotional breakthroughs are triggered by Andrew's family. Tragically having been left without a family herself from the age of sixteen, it is easy to understand why Margaret would be yearning for one, especially this particular family which includes his "Gammy" (Betty White) and his mother Grace (Mary Steenburgen), possibly two of the warmest actors who could play his maternal figures. Under the influence of their encouraging, loving, and sometimes forcefully coaxing gestures, Margaret lets down her walls and starts to let her true character shine. Their kindness, in fact, is the main catalyst for Margaret and Andrew's steps towards bonding and vulnerability, making it hard to determine whether she falls for him specifically, or for the irresistible charms of the late, beloved Betty White as his grandmother.

Finally, at the film's crescendo, Margaret decides on their wedding day that it would be wrong to proceed, thus paradoxically revealing her burgeoning love for Andrew. However, it is to his family that she addresses the confession to their "deal." Whilst they do deserve her overdue respect, it seems misplaced that her only romantic speech is not directed squarely at her on-screen love interest. Reinforcing this, briefly after Margaret's exit, Andrew and his family race to catch up with her in a small airplane, and whilst huddled together, share a tender moment involving "Gammy," in a scene which provides the true heart of the movie. In a film about dodgy business and marriage proposals, its true message seems to be about the importance of familial closeness.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynold's Characters in 'The Proposal' Don't Stand a Chance

All the evidence thus far suggests that no, Margaret and Andrew are not a rom-com couple who would still be together today. Considering their bad beginnings, poor behavior, and the platonic love affair Margaret has with Andrew's female relations, it seems that they have hardly had any legitimate reasons to get together that involve just the two of them. A collection of humorous clips is presented during the credits to try to convince us of their bond, but after having spent three years hating each other, three days uncomfortably forced together, and then a mere few days of real dating, it all seems extremely rushed. Despite their strong performances, and a couple of sweet moments that are shared between the two, Margaret and Andrew are surely the most disastrous rom-com couple, to date.

