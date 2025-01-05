If you haven’t seen The Proposition, then it should be next on your watchlist. This violent Western isn't set in the United States; rather, it transports the audience to 1880s Australia, which was about as lawless and brutal as the traditional Old West. This Australian Western is one-of-a-kind, written by musician and screenwriter Nick Cave (yes, the guy who scored Hell or High Water and The Road) and starring Guy Pearce as Charlie Burns, an outlaw who is given an impossible choice: save his younger brother by killing his older brother. Directed by John Hillcoat, The Proposition is one of those uncomfortably profound Westerns that pushes a man to the brink, with an overemphasis on the meaninglessness of violence, and the moral bankruptcy it produces, that will shake you as it did the Australian Outback.

On paper, The Proposition feels like a traditional Western. Between the simple plot, desert landscapes, and the growing tensions between the colonial forces, restless townsfolk, and the Indigenous population, one might easily mistake this for a Clint Eastwood movie. While there are some similarities, the film is more of a deconstruction of the classical Myth of the West. The Proposition masterfully pulls audiences out of their usual American sensibilities and thrusts us head-first into the Australian wastelands. Never are we confused by this, however. Although certain genre elements are different here, everything feels largely familiar. There's a shared Western continuity that The Proposition still pulls from, and it's because of this that one can discern the greater meaning of this tale. As Charlie Burns (Pearce) scours the desert in search of his outlaw brother Arthur (Danny Huston), as violent and unstable a man as they come, we wonder if the best way to save one life is really by taking another. But as the biblical adage states, "without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins."

Like some of the best Westerns, The Proposition meditates heavily on the notion that one can civilize the "uncivilized." We see this particularly in the films' historically-accurate treatment of the Aboriginal peoples, who have largely been enslaved by the imperial forces and used as translators, scouts, and servants. Those who aren't domesticated are soon killed. Only those on the fringes of such respectable society, such as the deranged Arthur Burns, treat their Black neighbors with any dignity or respect. One Aborigine, known only as Two Bob (Tom E. Lewis), is shown to be a part of Arthur's surrogate outlaw family. In fact, he's one of the few to survive the ending onslaught due to his absence in the finale. Interestingly, The Proposition attempts to civilize Australia's white population as well. Captain Stanley's (Ray Winstone) entire goal is to see that Australia is conquered and made civil, no matter whom he has to kill to make that happen. This includes white outlaws like the Burns family. Ironically, Stanley maintains a strange moral code despite this, one that implores him to try and stop the settlers from brutally lashing the incarcerated young Mikey Burns (Richard Wilson) nearly to death. His brazen opposition costs him his job, and his goals nearly cost him everything else.

If there's one thing that The Proposition does exceptionally, it's in portraying the Western landscape — Australian or otherwise — as a hauntingly bleak waste built entirely on bloodshed. No doubt, there's a type of honor in Stanley's attempts to bring law and order to the Outback, just as there is something to be admired in Charlie's attempts to save his younger brother. Yet, both deal mercilessly in the shedding of blood, which marks each of their respective souls. These men learn through intense trials that the West can't be tamed. And, when left relatively unsupervised in a land untouched by the rest of the world, neither can men. While the Westerns of Clint Eastwood and Sam Peckinpah have certainly explored these notions in fine detail, The Proposition reminds us that, even beyond America, the West was as powerful an idea as ever.