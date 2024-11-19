Whenever a new Donnie Yen (Mulan) movie is announced, there are certain expectations that must be met. The martial arts master has lent his abilities to several franchises including John Wick and Star Wars, but things get a lot more exciting when he's in the lead. In his new movie The Prosecutor, he's sitting back on the director's chair to tell the story of a former prosecutor who decides to pull a vigilante when he uncovers a corrupt lawyer team's scheme. The Hong Kong movie is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

It's pretty clear to see that having Yen at the helm makes a big difference. From the looks of it, The Prosecutor goes wild with its action scenes and is daring in several moments. In the trailer, we can spot a moment in which the camera takes the POV of Yen's character to show him firing a gun and protecting himself with a shield inside an abandoned building. The scene looks like it's straight out of an FPS game, and it can be a sort of call back to one of John Wick Chapter 4's most memorable scenes which also feels like a video game.

The Prosecutor also looks pretty creative with its action settings. In it, we'll see a fight that plays out across the floors of a parking lot, another one that uses gravity and velocity to put two foes fighting inside a moving subway, some run-of-the-mill antics with cars and one of the movie's biggest moments: Yen's character taking on several enemies at once. A character says he's fighting off one hundred foes, but there is no time to fit them all in the trailer so for now we'll have to take their word for it.

'The Prosecutor' Hails From The 'Ip Man' Team

The new movie hails from a winning team-up: Yen once again partnered up with the Ip Man franchise producer Raymond Wong to make The Prosecutor happen. The duo found immense success with the martial arts franchise: Ip Man put out four installments, with a fifth one in active development since 2023. Since it's pretty easy to extend the story of a vigilante who takes on criminals with his bare hands, we could be looking at the start of a new and exciting franchise.

The cast of The Prosecutor also features Francis Ng (Infernal Affairs II), Michael Hui (Rob-B-Hood), Kent Cheng (Ip Man franchise), Pak Hon Chu (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), Mark Ho-nam Cheng (2007's War), Adam Park (Blossoms Under Somewhere), Julian Cheung (The Grandmaster) and Ray Lui (The Great Conqueror's Concubine).

The Prosecutor premieres in theaters this Christmas. You can check out the trailer above.