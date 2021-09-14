The Protégé, the latest movie from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital soon. The action-thriller stars Maggie Q as a woman raised to be the deadliest assassin-for-hire in the world, has received an official home release date.

The Protégé will come to VOD services on September 21st, while the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD will come out a month later on October 19th. Now, fans will get the chance to enjoy The Protégé once again, with a selection of special features. The release includes an audio commentary from Campbell, as well as two behind-the-scenes featurettes, and an inside look of the movie that includes immersive set footage and interviews with the main cast. There is also a featurette entirely dedicated to the chemistry of Maggie Q and Michael Keaton’s characters.

The special features include:

“Scars of the Past: Making The Protégé” Featurette

“Anna vs Rembrandt” Featurette

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailer

Aside from Keaton and Q, The Protégé also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Caroline Loncq, and Robert Patrick.

The Protégé will be available on digital on September 21, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on October 19. Check out the release's cover and synopsis for The Protégé below.

Rescued as a child and raised by legendary assassin Moody (Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) was trained to become the world’s most skilled contract killer. When Anna learns that Moody has been brutally killed, she vows revenge. On the murderer’s trail, Anna is entangled with an enigmatic hit man (Keaton) and, as their confrontation turns deadly, the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter in this adrenaline-fueled action-thriller from the director of Casino Royale.

