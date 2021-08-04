Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive clip from The Protégé, the new action film from The Mask of Zorro and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. The movie follows Anna (Maggie Q), an orphan who was raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin who trained her in his trade. However, when Moody is killed, Anna goes on the hunt for those responsible which leads her to an enigmatic fixer (Michael Keaton), who may be as deadly as she is.

In this clip, Anna is forced to make a daring escape, and I kind of dig how much action happens in just these brief forty-five seconds. You’ve got a showdown, a run, an electrocution, and using a fire hose to jump off a railing. It gives a good sense of the sturdy, reliable action that Campbell knows how to bring to his movies, and you have the bonus of Q being a terrific action lead who’s always credible in this kind of role.

Check out The Protégé clip above. The film also stars Robert Patrick and arrives in theaters on August 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Protégé:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

