Campbell explains why they went with the ending you see in the film.

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Protégé.]

At the conclusion of The Protégé, Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) have one final confrontation. Their relationship has been fraught, and while in another life they may have ended up together, they know that one has to kill the other or else they’ll always be looking over their shoulder. We hear a gunshot, and then we see Anna exit the building, which heavily implies that she has killed Rembrandt.

But it turns out there was an alternate ending for the film. Steve Weintraub interviewed director Martin Campbell about the conclusion, and Campbell revealed they actually shot a different ending where you hear the gunshot, the door starts to open, but the film cuts to black before you know who survived the confrontation. He then explained why they went with the ending you see in the movie.

“We tested two endings on the film. One is the one you see. And the other is you don’t see who, so as the door starts to open, you cut away, so you never see who. That was the other one,” said Campbell. “We tested the film, it tested very high; the audience loved the one you see in the movie as it stands now.”

As for how much better that ending tested, Campbell said it was a sizable gap, but also the two endings required different changes along the entire course of the film (presumably to make Anna killing Rembrandt a more palatable decision to the audience since Rembrandt isn’t a one-dimensional antagonist).

“It [was probably a difference] of seven points, eight points. And what’s so interesting is that the ending affected other things as well. And so it wasn’t just the ending that came up, other elements came up because that was the ending. It’s quite interesting.”

While I like the ambiguity of the alternate ending, I think they made the right decision for this movie to show Anna out on top rather than leaving open the possibility that she was killed by Rembrandt. As for whether or not that could lead to a sequel, Campbell says they intended to keep this a standalone, although, "Who knows. There have been no talks about sequels because when we made this it was a one-off. It is what it is." Honestly, I kind of prefer that because while it is tempting to see more adventures featuring Anna (and if they really wanted to go out on a limb, showing that she didn't kill Rembrandt so he could come back too), ultimately there's something to be said for the self-contained movie that isn't simply setting up more sequels. The Protégé seems more like a good example of "leaving well enough alone," and while I would like to see this filmmaking team reunite with these actors, I'd rather see it in a new story rather than a new installment.

The Protégé is currently playing in theaters.

