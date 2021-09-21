'The Protégé' is available through VOD services today and arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 19.

To celebrate The Protégé’s release on digital platforms today, we have an exclusive look at a special feature, which explores an impressive set from director Martin Campbell’s latest film.

While the scene centers around Anna Dutton (Maggie Q) and Michael Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), the feature explores how seamlessly the two actors were swapped out during the fight stunt that throws the two characters through a glass table.

In the clip, Keaton talks about how this was a “really intricate stunt scene,” and says that the well-written scene “doesn’t work if the physical part of it doesn’t work.” Maybe even more impressive than the scene itself is that the shot only took one take. Even though the featurette shows the two stunt people going through the glass table multiple times, it doesn’t make it any less badass.

In addition to Maggie Q and Keaton, The Protégé also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Caroline Loncq, and Robert Patrick.

The Protégé comes to digital on September 21, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 19. Check out the “One Take Stunt” featurette below.

Here’s the synopsis for The Protégé:

Rescued as a child and raised by legendary assassin Moody (Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) was trained to become the world’s most skilled contract killer. When Anna learns that Moody has been brutally killed, she vows revenge. On the murderer’s trail, Anna is entangled with an enigmatic hit man (Keaton) and, as their confrontation turns deadly, the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter in this adrenaline-fueled action-thriller from the director of Casino Royale.

