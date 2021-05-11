Directed by Martin Campbell of 'Casino Royale,' 'The Protégé' comes out later this summer.

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for their upcoming film The Protégé, starring Maggie Q as an assassin hell-bent on avenging the murder of her mentor, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Directed by Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell, with a script by The Equalizer scribe Richard Wenk, the film boasts some impressive action movie credentials.

Originally titled The Asset, the film was originally supposed to begin production in January 2020, but filming was interrupted with the global COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the production into hiatus until late 2020. When filming wrapped in September, plans were to release the film in April, but Lionsgate confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that the film will be released in theaters on August 20.

RELATED: Maggie Q on Why She Doesn't Usually Get Offered Comedies Like 'The Argument' The Protégé certainly looks like a return to form for Q, and setting her against Jackson’s attitude has a lot of potential. Throw in Michael Keaton and Robert Patrick, and Campbell returning to the world of spies, The Protégé seems like it could be a great late summer surprise.

The Protégé hits theaters on August 20. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for the film below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Protégé:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

