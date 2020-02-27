‘The Proud Family’ Revival Headed to Disney+ With Original Voice Cast

Looks like it’s a day of the week ending in “Y” so we’re back with another TV revival headed to Disney+. This time around it’s the groundbreaking animated series The Proud Family, which will get new life on the streaming service as The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Original creative team Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are once again leading the show, teaming up with executive producer Calvin Brown Jr.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

The original series, which aired from 2001 to 2005 on the Disney Channel, followed Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), an African-American girl facing the challenges of junior high with the help of her madcap family. Pratt will return for Louder and Prouder, as will original voice actors Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, added: “The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times. With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

