The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder successfully reintroduced one of Disney's best-animated sitcoms to a new generation of fans. Complete with stellar, updated animation and a sense of humor consistent with the original 2001 series, the show still remains a story about family, friendship, and acceptance. Since the Disney+ original series proved to be a successful revival to both new critics and old fans, a second season for the hit show seemed more than justified. Thankfully, production on a sophomore outing was announced before Louder and Prouder's freshman run even began.

Of course, while the animation, writing, and directing are vital and essential aspects of the show's success, what most probably really remember The Proud Family for is its lovable cast of characters. The 2022 revival featured the return of a huge amount of cast members from the original show, while also introducing some brand-new faces to the series with some big names lending their voices to them. There are also a number of special guest stars who will be voicing some new and returning characters for the second season this time around. In case you need a refresher of who's who in the hit series, here is a cast and character guide to the members and friends of the famous Proud Family.

Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud

Though The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is very much an ensemble cast, Penny Proud has always been the face of the series and the lead character, so it seemed only appropriate that Kyla Pratt (One on One) return to voice the role. While she, like her friends, faced a bit of a growth spurt in the first episode of Louder and Prouder, Penny is still the same rebellious teenager trying to live her life to the fullest. That goal can prove to be a bit difficult when her overprotective father Oscar consistently gets in the way of her living her life, she's also often supported by her more worldly and accepting mother Trudy. Penny in more ways than one is the perfect teenage protagonist. She often succumbs to many temptations and vices that teenagers today are often faced with, but ultimately she has an unerring sense of right and wrong and always does the right thing in the end.

Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud

Oscar Proud has easily become one of the most iconic performances of comedian Tommy Davidson (In Living Color), so it absolutely had to be Davidson to voice the role. Oscar's main career passion is his desire to craft his own snack food empire, even making his own snack-themed amusement park in the previous season. When he's not coming up with snack-food innovations, Oscar is trying to navigate the minefield that is raising a teenager. His approach is far more strict and heavy-handed (unless whatever thing Penny is doing that he disapproves of has some positive outcome for him), but Trudy is often the voice of reason when he constantly tries to control Penny's life. Still, it all comes from a place of love, and Oscar probably is just overprotective of Penny given he's constantly arguing with his own parent, Suga Momma. Whatever his family members do to make him want to pull his hair out, Oscar always ultimately proves that his heart is in the right place and will always be motivated by his love for his family.

Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama

Easily in the top ten television grandmothers of all time, Jo Marie Payton's Suga Mama is arguably the most popular member of the Proud Family. Armed with a tough-as-nails attitude and her trusty canine sidekick Puff, Suga Mama doesn't put up with any form of nonsense, especially when the source of that nonsense is her son, Oscar. She might not look like the most understanding person in the household, but she would do anything for her grandchildren and her angel son Bobby Proud. Plus, even though Oscar drives her crazy sometimes, she'll even come to his defense too, such as when an angry bull tries to push around Oscar in the trailer for Season 2.

Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson as CeCe and BeBe Proud

The twin babies of the family (even though it's been years since the original show), CeCe (Bresha Webb) and BeBe (Aiden Dodson) are always getting up to something. Most of the time that something is being little angels for their mom Trudy and adorable tormentors to their father, Oscar. In one moment of the new trailer, not only do Penny and her friends get a Disney princess makeover, CeCe and BeBe also show off some new Disney-themed attire with pajamas that look like Nala and Simba from The Lion King (1994).

Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud

Where Oscar is more selfish and overbearing, Paula Jai Parker's (Friday) Trudy is far more empathetic and relaxed. This makes sense given Oscar is a businessman and Trudy is a veterinarian, so the matriarch of the Proud household has far more experience taking a gentler approach to things. She's the voice of reason for the entire family. Whenever there is a conflict that the other members of the house don't seem to be able to solve, Trudy is there whenever Oscar yells out her name.

Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez

Penny's first member of her friend group is hardly her closest, as Alisa Reyes (All That) as her neighbor LaCienega Boulevardez isn't really the nicest to her. Since her arrival in the very first episode of the original Proud Family, Penny and LaCienega have had a bitter rivalry. LaCienega is constantly trying to one-up Penny, repeatedly attacking her appearance and referring to her as "Proud" in virtually every single episode she's in. However, despite her being constantly rude to Penny, she still is accepted by the group, and they still get along well for the most part.

Cedric the Entertainer as Bobby Proud

Suga Mama's favorite son, Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop) returns as the musically inclined Bobby Proud. Bobby got something of a makeover for the revival, ditching his wardrobe inspired by the artist formerly known as Prince and taking on some much more modern clothing. However, just because his appearance might be different doesn't mean his personality has changed. Yes, Bobby is still singing every word that comes out of his mouth, even though the unenlightened don't fully appreciate his musical talents.

Maria Canals-Barrera and Carlos Mencia as Sunset and Felix Boulevardez

Though LaCienega may have a "frenemy" type of relationship with the Proud family, the same can't be said for her parents. Felix (Carlos Mencia) and Sunset (Maria Canals-Barrera) Boulevardez live right across the street from the Prouds, and even though Oscar is occasionally jealous of their extreme wealth and success, they're still considered to be among the family's closest friends. Oscar and Felix in particular get along well, always coming up with schemes to take some boys' trips and escape their home lives for just a little bit.

Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones

Dijonay (Karen Malina White) is certainly the closest thing Penny has to a best friend. Captain of the cheer team, Dijonay is a staunch perfectionist who will always try to get her way but is also quite a bit more compassionate when it comes to conflicts her friends are facing. She really becomes much more of her own person in Louder and Prouder, since the boy she was obsessed with in the previous show, Sticky, has now moved away.

Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer

The brains of the friend group, Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) has gone through quite the growth spurt since the 2001 show. Upon her reintroduction, Zoey is clearly the tallest of her friends, which can't be easy given how she's always had issues with her own self-esteem. In the 2001 series, Zoey felt that her personal appearance was lacking as compared to others. Thankfully, with the help of Penny (and even LaCienega), she has a consistent support system to boost her confidence.

E.J. Johnson as Michael Collins

It seems appropriate that the son of Magic Johnson (who was the inspiration for the character of the Wizard in the show) would be introduced to the cast of the show, but the character he's playing is actually one who's been around since the very beginning. Michael was once an incredibly minor side character in the show, first showing up for cheerleading tryouts in the first scene of the first episode. He's come a long way since then, getting a whole new look, becoming a full-fledged member of Penny's friend group, and being the first of several characters in the show to be an open member of the LGBTQIA+ community, which is fitting of a show that has always been praised for tackling honest representation.

Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

The first new major character to join the Proud Family universe, Keke Palmer (Nope) appears as someone who took a little while to warm up to Penny Proud. The Leibowitz-Jenkins family moved into the house of former Proud Family member, Sticky, and Penny, being the extrovert she is, tried to make Maya a new friend. Maya isn't interested, as she thinks Penny is just another teenage girl who has no interest in doing anything meaningful or important in her life. Eventually, she does see that Penny is a good-hearted person who can be trusted, and she also becomes a regular member of the group.

Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as K.G. Leibowitz-Jenkins

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie makes his acting debut as K.G. Leibowitz-Jenkins, the brother of Maya. Unlike his activist sister, K.G. is far more passive, choosing to stick his head into his video games instead of being an active member of the Proud team. Still, he's loved by his family and liked by his peers at school, plus his laid-back demeanor almost instantly made him one of the most popular kids at school.

Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins

Billy Porter (Pose) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, the parents of Maya and K.G., and their role as same-sex parents is thankfully not overlooked in the show. Randall is the manager at the town bank and Barry is a police officer along with Sunset Boulevardez, and the third episode of Louder and Prouder takes a deep look into the two's relationship and how they're initially ostracized by their neighbors and their kids are harassed at school. However, eventually, everyone in the community sees that Randall, Barry, and their kids are marvelously kind and pleasant people to be around, and fully accept them for who they are. Another fantastic example of how The Proud Family is breaking down barriers and bringing in far more diversity for new audiences.

Special Guests Joining Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud Family has been no stranger to bringing in special guest stars, such as Arsenio Hall (Coming 2 America) playing the villain of The Proud Family Movie (2005), and that trend is continuing with Season 2.

Special guests this season will include Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Gabrielle Union (LA's Finest), Jane Lynch (Glee), Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Maury Povich (Maury), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Courtney B. Vance (Genius), and Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman). Guest stars for the new season also include Olympic gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez as well as musicians Normani and Chance the Rapper, making this a star-studded guest list.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres on Disney+ on February 1, 2023.