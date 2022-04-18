Disney+ has just announced that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has begun production on its second season. The news comes ahead of the first season finale, which will be released on April 20, 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a critically acclaimed revival of the early 2000s Disney Channel classic, The Proud Family. The original series premiered in 2001 and ran until 2005. The series followed the antics of the Proud family and their motley crew of extended family, friends, and neighbors. The series is executive produced by its creator Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of the Proud family, following Penny Proud and her, well, eclectic, family. Series favorites from the original run are, of course, included. From her parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama, along with Puff the poodle, the whole family is back and ready for new adventures. And, of course, Penny's friends are also included, including Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer.

The new series picks up with the Proud family now navigating life in the 2020s, they will face new challenges, new friendships, and new personal and familial highs and lows. The revival has made many changes to the character line-up as well, introducing several new characters with various familial backgrounds. The new series is also not afraid to take a critical look at the society which it portrays. In its original run in the early 2000s, the series tackled many subjects that were often swept under the rug, from toxic masculinity to women's empowerment. The revival also tackles similar issues and features several important texts on subjects such as race. One prominent feature in the revival's first season was Ruha Benjamin's seminal text on race and digital rhetoric, Race After Technology.

Much of the series' original voice cast returned for the new revival, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby among others. The second season will feature several special guests, including Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, and Maury Povich, among others.

No release date for the second season has yet been announced. However, the first season finale of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will air on April 20, 2022.

