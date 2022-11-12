Since premiering in 2001, The Proud Family has become one of Disney's most recognized and beloved animated sitcoms. It was a show that not only captured audiences with its distinct visuals and hysterical characters, but it also wasn't afraid to explore cultural issues and truly push for honest and diverse representation. There's even an entire episode where the star of the show Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) enters an alternate timeline where the Proud Family is living in the 1950s during the Civil Rights movement. The fact that an animated series can pull off compelling social commentary like that and then also seamlessly make a Disney Channel feature film where the family fight a peanut-obsessed mad scientist is a telltale sign of a well-written show.

Clearly, the show's success hadn't gone unnoticed, as 17 years after the original series ended, Disney's favorite family finally made their triumphant return with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022). With rave reviews and a more than healthy 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Louder and Prouder is everything a great revival should be. It still features that incredible sense of humor, virtually the entire cast from the original series returning, and stellar animation that feels like a true update to the original art style. The Disney+ revival became an instant hit, and the show's creators clearly saw that coming as production on a second season was announced before the first season even premiered.

The Proud Family and the rest of their friends and neighbors are just about ready to return to the small screen this Winter, so to be fully prepped for once in store for the beloved characters, here is everything we know so far about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2.

Watch the Trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2

During the Disney Branded Television Showcase during this year's D23 Expo, Disney debuted the premiere trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder's second season. It has everything you would expect from a trailer featuring Penny Proud and the rest of the family, with Oscar Proud (Tommy Davidson) still being a cheapskate and Suga Momma (Jo Marie Payton) still being hilarious. There's even a moment that shows Penny and the gang taking full advantage of being a Disney property, with her and her friends dressing up as various Disney princesses and toddlers BeBe and CeCe wearing onesies based on Simba and Nala from The Lion King (1994).

No official date has been given just yet for a premiere episode for Louder and Prouder, but we do know that the family will be getting up to even more high jinks as soon as February 2023.

Where Will The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Premiere?

Just like the last season, Louder and Prouder will be a Disney+ original and will be exclusive to the Disney+ platform. The Proud Family series as well as The Proud Family Movie (2005) are also exclusively available to stream on Disney+, making the streaming service your one-stop-shop for everything related to Penny Proud and her family.

Who is Making The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2?

Once again leading the charge for the second season are original Proud Family series creator Bruce W. Smith as well as his co-creator Ralph Farquhar, who has plenty of experience with sitcoms having worked on Moesha (1996-1999) and The Parkers (1999-2000). Also joining Farquhar from Moesha is Calvin Brown, Jr., who will be both co-executive producing and story editing, with Jan Hirota (Big Hero Six: The Series) also being on board as producer.

Art direction will once again be done by Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego), meaning the sleek and stylish animation style will not be going anywhere anytime soon. Finally, the collection of directors for the series includes Latoya Raveneau (Rise Up, Sing Out), Rudi Bloss (DC Super Hero Girls), and Tara Nicole Whitaker (Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures).

Who is Starring in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2?

Not only are all the major cast members from the previous season returning, but they'll also be joined by an incredible collection of special guest stars.

The returning cast members for the Proud Family themselves include Kyla Pratt (Recovery Road) as protagonist Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color) as her overprotective father Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker (Family Time) as her more understanding mother Trudy Proud, and of course, Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters) as the fun-loving grandmother, Suga Momma, along with her trusty poodle, Puff. Also, a part of the family is the less talkative toddlers of the household, with Aiden Dodson continuing to be a part of the show in their first IMDb credited role as Bebe along with Bresha Webb (Night School) as the twin sister Cece. Cedric the Entertainer (The Last O.G.) will also be rejoining the cast as Oscar's music-loving brother, Bobby Proud.

The core Proud Family won't be the only ones returning to the hit series after reprising their roles from the original show either. Coming back to the series and filling out the friends of the Prouds are Karen Malina White (Malcolm & Edie) as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes (All That) as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia (Mind of Mencia) as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place) as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez (The Proud Family) as Papi (as well as Gravity Falls' Kevin Michael Richardson as his iconic laugh), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Real Husbands of Hollywood) as Nubia Gross, and Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha) as Myron.

There are also some names who made their debut in the first season of Louder and Prouder who will be making their return. These include Keke Palmer (True Jackson V.P.) as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter (Pose) as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins and Zachary Quinto (Invincible) as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, E.J. Johnson (With Love) as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk (This is Us) as Kareem, and Artist "A Boogie wit da Hoodie" Dubose as Francis "KG'' Leibowitz-Jenkins.

Finally, the crew of special guest stars part of the new season includes some huge names, including musicians Chance the Rapper and Normani as well as Olympic gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez. Gabrielle Union (L.A’s Finest), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Jane Lynch (Glee), Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Maury Povich (Maury), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Courtney B. Vance (Genius), and Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman!).

Will The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Get a Third Season?

No third season has been announced just yet, but if the series continues its hot streak of quality reviews, quality writing, and quality social commentary, we'll more than likely see the Proud Family once again for another season on Disney+.