Disney+ released a new featurette of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder that highlights the voice talent returning to the revival of the groundbreaking animated series. The upcoming series will bring back many familiar voices and include an impressive ensemble of guest stars that go from famous rappers to Olympic medalists.

The Proud Family’s original series ran on Disney Channel for two seasons, from 2011 to 2005, with a TV film also released in 2005. The revival will pick up where the original left off, chronicling the misadventures of Penny Proud as she navigates her teenage years alongside a wacky and wild family. As the featurette underlines, the core cast that made the original series so special will be back for the revival, which also includes many new voices.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. In addition, new recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins. Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk (This Is Us) as Penny's boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau (Real Husbands of Hollywood) who reprises her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk (Red Tails) who reprises his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

The guest-starring voice cast will feature some of music and entertainment's biggest names, including Lizzo; Lil Nas X; Chance the Rapper; Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Tiffany Haddish (Like a Boss); Lena Waithe (Master of None); Anthony Anderson (Black-ish); Gabrielle Union (L.A.'s Finest); Debbie Allen (Grey's Anatomy); James Pickens Jr. (Grey's Anatomy); Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country); Jane Lynch (Glee); Marsai Martin (Black-ish); Jaden Smith (After Earth); Glynn Turman (House of Lies); Lamorne Morris (New Girl); Brenda Song (Dollface); Tina Knowles (Black Is King); Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives); Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street); Al Roker (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs); beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock; and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producer, and Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director.

All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in 2022 exclusively on Disney+. Check the new featurette below.

